Gold’S Volatile Week: Trade Tensions And Profit-Taking Drive Prices Down From Record Highs
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gold markets delivered a turbulent session on April 24, 2025, as reported by multiple financial sources and confirmed by real-time price data. The spot price opened the morning at $3,294 per ounce, after falling sharply from its recent all-time high of $3,500 just days earlier.
This reversal followed a week of intense speculation and heavy trading, with investors reacting to shifting signals from the U.S. administration and global economic uncertainty.
The catalyst for the recent price surge came from new U.S. tariffs on imports, which rattled market confidence and pushed investors toward gold as a safe haven.
The metal's price soared to $3,500 per ounce, setting a new record. However, when President Trump softened his stance on both tariffs and the Federal Reserve chair, the market's risk appetite returned.
Investors rotated out of gold and back into equities, triggering a rapid 2% slide to $3,318 per ounce by April 23. Asian markets responded swiftly to the correction.
Physical demand in China increased as buyers took advantage of the lower prices, with premiums rising and retail interest picking up. India saw mixed activity, as high volatility kept some buyers on the sidelines.
European markets followed with cautious optimism, as ETF inflows remained steady and institutional buyers supported prices above the $3,300 level.
Gold Market Outlook
In the U.S., traders focused on the evolving trade narrative and Federal Reserve policy, with volumes surging during both the selloff and the subsequent rebound. ETF flows reveal the market's shifting sentiment.
After record inflows earlier in the year, the last two days saw $1.2 billion in outflows from major gold ETFs. Investors booked profits as equities rallied, but the underlying demand for gold as a hedge against uncertainty remained strong.
Central banks, especially in Asia, continued to accumulate gold, providing a floor for prices even as speculative money exited. Technical analysis shows gol consolidating after its parabolic rise. The price chart indicates key support at $3,235 and resistance near $3,340.
Moving averages still point to a bullish trend, but the recent correction suggests the market needs time to digest gains. If prices fall below $3,235, further declines toward $3,175 could follow.
Conversely, a sustained move above $3,340 may open the path back to $3,410. Major banks remain bullish on gold's long-term outlook. JP Morgan projects an average price of $3,675 per ounce by late 2025.
A surge to $4,000 by mid-2026 is possible if central bank buying persists and global growth slows. Goldman Sachs and Citi echo this view, citing persistent geopolitical risks and robust demand from central banks.
The gold market's recent swings reflect a classic mercantile response to uncertainty: traders and institutions moved quickly to lock in profits and manage risk, while physical buyers and central banks used the dip to accumulate.
The coming weeks will test whether gold can hold above key support levels or if another bout of selling will push prices lower. For now, the market remains on edge, with every policy headline and economic signal shaping the next move.
