403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Oil Markets Face Hard Supply Reality As Prices Struggle To Hold Ground
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Oil markets entered Friday, April 25, 2025, under pressure, with data from TradingView, the International Energy Agency, and OPEC showing that both WTI and Brent benchmarks are fighting to avoid deeper losses.
WTI crude hovered near $63 per barrel and Brent at $66.7, both down more than 10% since the start of the year. The charts show prices consolidating after a sharp drop, with technical support zones holding but upside capped by persistent oversupply.
The story behind these numbers is one of market participants facing a reality check. Prices rebounded modestly in the past two sessions, but the bounce lacks conviction.
The main driver is the prospect of increased OPEC+ output, just as global demand growth projections have been revised downward. The IEA now expects global oil demand to rise by only 730,000 barrels per day in 2025, a downgrade from previous forecasts.
That comes as world supply rose by 590,000 barrels per day in March, with non-OPEC+ producers leading the increase. OPEC+ members are openly discussing further output hikes in June, while Kazakhstan has said it will not cut production at key fields, prioritizing its own interests.
This stance reflects a broader mercantile approach, with producers seeking to maximize revenue in the face of uncertain future demand. Meanwhile, Russian and US officials are making progress toward a ceasefire in Ukraine, which could eventually bring more Russian barrels to market.
Oil Market Outlook
The US also imposed new sanctions on Iranian shipping, but the impact remains muted as the market focuses on the bigger supply picture. Technical analysis confirms the market's indecision.
WTI trades above its 100- and 200-hour moving averages, signaling some short-term stability, but resistance at $64.80 remains firm. Brent faces a similar pattern, with support near $65 and resistance at $68.
Volumes remain moderate, with ETF flows showing net outflows from mutual funds but some net issuance in ETFs, reflecting cautious investor sentiment.
Refining margins have weakened in the Atlantic Basin, while Asian demand for lighter crudes like Murban helps regional prices outperform. The spread between Brent and WTI narrowed, reflecting the glut of light sweet crude in the Atlantic and firm US refinery demand.
US shale producers now face break-even prices near $65 per barrel, and many are cutting spending, bracing for a prolonged period of weak prices.
The market's core narrative is simple: supply is rising faster than demand, and producers are unwilling to cede market share. Trade tensions and new tariffs add uncertainty, but the real story is the competition for buyers in a world where growth is slowing.
Oil prices may find short-term support, but the fundamentals suggest sellers remain in control unless demand surprises to the upside or producers change course.
WTI crude hovered near $63 per barrel and Brent at $66.7, both down more than 10% since the start of the year. The charts show prices consolidating after a sharp drop, with technical support zones holding but upside capped by persistent oversupply.
The story behind these numbers is one of market participants facing a reality check. Prices rebounded modestly in the past two sessions, but the bounce lacks conviction.
The main driver is the prospect of increased OPEC+ output, just as global demand growth projections have been revised downward. The IEA now expects global oil demand to rise by only 730,000 barrels per day in 2025, a downgrade from previous forecasts.
That comes as world supply rose by 590,000 barrels per day in March, with non-OPEC+ producers leading the increase. OPEC+ members are openly discussing further output hikes in June, while Kazakhstan has said it will not cut production at key fields, prioritizing its own interests.
This stance reflects a broader mercantile approach, with producers seeking to maximize revenue in the face of uncertain future demand. Meanwhile, Russian and US officials are making progress toward a ceasefire in Ukraine, which could eventually bring more Russian barrels to market.
Oil Market Outlook
The US also imposed new sanctions on Iranian shipping, but the impact remains muted as the market focuses on the bigger supply picture. Technical analysis confirms the market's indecision.
WTI trades above its 100- and 200-hour moving averages, signaling some short-term stability, but resistance at $64.80 remains firm. Brent faces a similar pattern, with support near $65 and resistance at $68.
Volumes remain moderate, with ETF flows showing net outflows from mutual funds but some net issuance in ETFs, reflecting cautious investor sentiment.
Refining margins have weakened in the Atlantic Basin, while Asian demand for lighter crudes like Murban helps regional prices outperform. The spread between Brent and WTI narrowed, reflecting the glut of light sweet crude in the Atlantic and firm US refinery demand.
US shale producers now face break-even prices near $65 per barrel, and many are cutting spending, bracing for a prolonged period of weak prices.
The market's core narrative is simple: supply is rising faster than demand, and producers are unwilling to cede market share. Trade tensions and new tariffs add uncertainty, but the real story is the competition for buyers in a world where growth is slowing.
Oil prices may find short-term support, but the fundamentals suggest sellers remain in control unless demand surprises to the upside or producers change course.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment