Copper’S Volatile Path: Tariffs, Supply Strains, And Market Uncertainty Shape April 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Copper markets entered April 25, 2025, with visible tension, as shown by the latest data from the London Metal Exchange, CFD trading, and global futures.
The LME cash settlement price stood at $9,416.50 per metric ton on April 23. CFD markets showed copper trading at $4.87 per pound in early morning activity, but by April 25, prices had dropped to $4.78 per pound, a 1.95% daily decline.
This marks a 21% rise since January, but also a notable pullback from March's record highs. The attached chart reveals a sharp overnight selloff, with copper breaking below its key short-term moving averages and testing support near $4.84 per pound.
This move follows a volatile stretch in which copper rallied above $5.20 per pound in late March, only to plunge by 20% in early April. That decline officially signaled a bear market, erasing over a year of gains in just days.
Traders and analysts point to tariff threats as the main catalyst for this reversal. The United States' announcement of potential tariffs on copper imports triggered a rush of physical deliveries, with an estimated 400,000 to 500,000 tons shipped ahead of restrictions.
This surge temporarily tightened global supply, but the market's focus quickly shifted to demand risks. Manufacturing and construction, which account for a large share of copper use, now face increased uncertainty as trade barriers threaten to slow industrial activity in both the US and China.
LME copper inventories reflect this tension, dropping from over 260,000 tons in February to just above 205,000 tons this week. Despite these tight inventories, demand-side fears have dominated sentiment.
Copper Market Outlook
Chinese buyers, the world's largest copper consumers, have postponed deliveries and reduced premiums by 65% in Shanghai, signaling severe demand destruction. ETF flows underscore the market's split psychology.
The United States Copper Index Fund gained 30% year-to-date, with $18.5 million in inflows during March. Yet, trading volumes on the LM surged to triple their average as investors rushed to hedge or liquidate positions.
The put/call ratio spiked to levels last seen in the pandemic selloff of 2020, showing traders' heavy bias toward downside protection. Technical analysis suggests the market remains fragile.
The recent break below key moving averages and the sharp contraction in price point to further volatility. Analysts now watch $8,500 per ton as critical support; a breach could trigger more selling. Conversely, stabilization above $9,000 might signal a floor.
Long-term, copper's structural story remains intact. The energy transition and AI infrastructure demand continue to support a bullish case. However, in the near term, the market faces a classic mercantile dilemma: supply tightness is real.
Yet, demand uncertainty and policy shocks are now driving price action. Traders and producers must navigate this tightrope as copper's next move will hinge on both economic resilience and political developments.
