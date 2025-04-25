403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Silver Holds Firm As Trade Tensions And Rate Cut Bets Shape Global Markets
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Silver prices opened April 25, 2025, at $33.48 per ounce, according to daily price data, after a volatile 24 hours that saw the metal swing between $33.15 and $33.67.
The latest chart from TradingView, published by riotimesonline, shows silver consolidating above $33.30, respecting both the 50-period EMA and a strong upward channel.
This price action follows a three-week rally, with silver up over 13% year-to-date, outperforming many major commodities. Traders continue to watch U.S.-China trade negotiations closely.
Despite public statements about ongoing talks, Chinese officials insist no formal negotiations will proceed until the U.S. lifts certain tariffs. This impasse has pushed investors toward safe-haven assets.
Silver has benefited from its dual role as both an industrial and precious metal. The Federal Reserve's stance, with markets pricing in 84 basis points of rate cuts by year-end, has further supported non-yielding assets like silver.
Across Asia, silver prices mirrored the global trend. In Vietnam, Phu Quy Jewelry Group listed silver at 1,326,000 VND per tael for sellers, reflecting a reversal and sharp increase from earlier in the week.
Silver Market Update
In India, silver futures rebounded after an early dip, trading above 97,500 INR per kilogram on the MCX. These moves underline the metal's growing appeal in emerging markets, where investors seek alternatives to gold and local currencies.
Technical analysis points to a bullish setup. The chart reveals silver holding above the 50-period EMA at $32.75, with buyers stepping in at $33.15. The MACD remains positive, though it shows signs of flattening, suggesting a pause or consolidation.
Analysts expect a breakout above $34.06 could push prices toward $34.53 or even $35.08, while a drop below $32.75 would likely trigger further selling. Recent price swings stem from more than just macro headlines.
Industrial demand for silver, especially from electronics and solar sectors, remains strong, though recession fears have tempered expectations. The market still faces a fifth consecutive year of global supply deficit, but the gap is narrowing as mine output recovers slightly.
ETF inflows have picked up after last year's profit-taking, helping to stabilize prices. Silver's hybrid nature-part safe haven, part industrial commodity-means it reacts to both monetary policy and shifts in manufacturing sentiment.
The gold-silver ratio, now at 103:1, highlights silver's relative undervaluation. While gold attracts institutional flows and headlines, silver's story is about resilience and steady accumulation, not just speculation.
As the trading day unfolds, silver's next move will likely hinge on fresh signals from Washington and Beijing, as well as any surprises from Federal Reserve officials.
For now, the metal's ability to hold above $33.30 signals underlying strength. However, traders remain cautious, watching for either a breakout or a deeper correction as the global macro picture evolves.
The latest chart from TradingView, published by riotimesonline, shows silver consolidating above $33.30, respecting both the 50-period EMA and a strong upward channel.
This price action follows a three-week rally, with silver up over 13% year-to-date, outperforming many major commodities. Traders continue to watch U.S.-China trade negotiations closely.
Despite public statements about ongoing talks, Chinese officials insist no formal negotiations will proceed until the U.S. lifts certain tariffs. This impasse has pushed investors toward safe-haven assets.
Silver has benefited from its dual role as both an industrial and precious metal. The Federal Reserve's stance, with markets pricing in 84 basis points of rate cuts by year-end, has further supported non-yielding assets like silver.
Across Asia, silver prices mirrored the global trend. In Vietnam, Phu Quy Jewelry Group listed silver at 1,326,000 VND per tael for sellers, reflecting a reversal and sharp increase from earlier in the week.
Silver Market Update
In India, silver futures rebounded after an early dip, trading above 97,500 INR per kilogram on the MCX. These moves underline the metal's growing appeal in emerging markets, where investors seek alternatives to gold and local currencies.
Technical analysis points to a bullish setup. The chart reveals silver holding above the 50-period EMA at $32.75, with buyers stepping in at $33.15. The MACD remains positive, though it shows signs of flattening, suggesting a pause or consolidation.
Analysts expect a breakout above $34.06 could push prices toward $34.53 or even $35.08, while a drop below $32.75 would likely trigger further selling. Recent price swings stem from more than just macro headlines.
Industrial demand for silver, especially from electronics and solar sectors, remains strong, though recession fears have tempered expectations. The market still faces a fifth consecutive year of global supply deficit, but the gap is narrowing as mine output recovers slightly.
ETF inflows have picked up after last year's profit-taking, helping to stabilize prices. Silver's hybrid nature-part safe haven, part industrial commodity-means it reacts to both monetary policy and shifts in manufacturing sentiment.
The gold-silver ratio, now at 103:1, highlights silver's relative undervaluation. While gold attracts institutional flows and headlines, silver's story is about resilience and steady accumulation, not just speculation.
As the trading day unfolds, silver's next move will likely hinge on fresh signals from Washington and Beijing, as well as any surprises from Federal Reserve officials.
For now, the metal's ability to hold above $33.30 signals underlying strength. However, traders remain cautious, watching for either a breakout or a deeper correction as the global macro picture evolves.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment