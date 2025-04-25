403
Colombian Peso Strengthens As Oil Stabilizes And Dollar Pressure Eases
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) TradingView data published on April 25, 2025, shows the Colombian peso continuing its strengthening trend against the US dollar.
The USD/COP rate dropped to 4,254.5, extending a multi-day recovery that began after the peso hit its weakest point on April 9. This marks a significant 4.6% appreciation from the mid-month high of 4,458.58.
The peso's recovery follows a period of extreme volatility earlier in April. After starting the month near 4,183, the currency weakened sharply to 4,458.58 by April 9 before beginning its current recovery phase.
The chart clearly shows a downward trend in the USD/COP rate since April 9, with the pair breaking below several key technical levels. Oil prices play a crucial role in the peso's recent strength.
Brent crude trades at $66.88 and WTI at $63.14, both showing modest stability after earlier weakness. While still near multi-year lows, the stabilization in energy markets has reduced pressure on Colombia's oil-dependent economy and currency.
Technical indicators support the peso's improving outlook. The USD/COP pair now trades below both the 50-period and 200-period moving averages, confirming the bearish momentum for the dollar and bullish trend for the peso.
The narrowing Bollinger Bands suggest decreasing volatility as the market establishes a clearer direction. The peso's recovery comes despite ongoing global economic challenges.
Colombian Peso Update
Colombia still faces fiscal pressures with a deficit exceeding 5% of GDP, and the country's high interest rates of 9.5% create a complex economic backdrop. However, these high rates also attract carry trade inflows, supporting the currency.
Trading volumes remain moderate with no evidence of panic selling. Earlier in April, global funds withdrew $15.6 billion from emerging market ETFs, but recent sessions show more balanced flows.
The peso has now recovered most of its early-April losses, though it remains 9.25% weaker year-on-year. Looking ahead, Trading Economics forecasts suggest the USD/COP rate could rise to 4,378 by quarter-end and 4,590 in one year.
However, the current trend contradicts these projections, with the peso showing unexpected resilience. Market participants continue to watch oil price trends and US economic data as potential catalysts that could shift the current positive momentum.
The Colombian peso's recent strengthening reflects improving market sentiment toward emerging currencies and stabilizing commodity markets, providing a welcome reprieve after a turbulent start to April.
