Mexican Peso Holds Ground As Rate Cuts Loom And Trade Risks Simmer
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On April 25, 2025, data show the Mexican peso trading at 19.62 per US dollar, marking its firmest level in over six months. The peso has appreciated nearly 15% year-on-year, reversing a slide that saw the exchange rate above 21 earlier in the year.
This move stands out in the emerging market space, where most currencies have struggled against a weakening US dollar. The peso's climb reflects several intertwined forces.
The US dollar has lost ground as investors question the strength of the US economy and anticipate slower US rate hikes. Wall Street's main indices edged higher, and the dollar index hit a three-year low before a partial recovery.
This shift in sentiment led investors to rotate into emerging market currencies, and the peso, with its high yields, drew particular attention. Mexico's central bank has maintained a restrictive policy stance, with its benchmark rate at 11%, the highest among major economies.
This wide rate differential continues to attract carry-trade inflows, as investors seek higher returns. However, local fundamentals remain mixed. Inflation ticked up in April, with core prices rising to 3.9% year-on-year, the highest since September 2024.
Still, inflation remains within the central bank's 2–4% target range. Most surveyed economists expect Banxico to cut rates by 50 basis points at its May meeting, marking the third such move after a series of smaller cuts last year.
Mexican Peso Outlook
Despite the peso's resilience, Mexico's broader economic outlook remains uncertain. The national statistics agency reported stagnant growth, with retail sales and industrial output underperforming.
GDP growth forecasts for 2025 have dropped to just 0.2%. Persistent tariff threats from the US continue to weigh on business confidence. President Trump's recent tariffs on steel, autos, and aluminum have spared Mexico for now, but exporters remain wary.
A recent call between President Trump and President Sheinbaum provided some reassurance, but no concrete trade deal emerged. Market flows reveal this caution.
Peso-focused ETFs saw modest inflows, but broader fund flows remain negative. The iShares MSCI Mexico ETF recorded outflows of $65 million last week.
Trading desks report increased volume as dollar buyers dominate ahead of Banxico's next rate decision, while some long-term investors accumulate pesos below 20, betting on gradual policy easing rather than aggressive cuts.
Technical indicators show the USD/MXN pair trading well below its 200-period moving average. Bollinger Bands have narrowed, signaling reduced volatility after recent swings. The 19.50 level stands as immediate support, while resistance appears at 19.91 and 20.00.
The peso's recent rally highlights the interplay of global risk sentiment, technical trends, and policy expectations. Investors remain alert to shifts in US trade policy and Banxico's next moves, knowing that either could quickly change the peso's trajectory.
