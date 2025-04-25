403
Argentina’S Peso And Economy Show Signs Of Recovery As Reforms Take Root
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On April 25, 2025, Argentina's official peso traded at 1,174.5 per US dollar, while the blue dollar rate ranged from 1,240 to 1,355. Data from the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC) reveal a market still wary but showing new signs of stability.
The spread between the official and blue rates, now at 13–14%, has narrowed from previous extremes, reflecting a cautious return of confidence. President Javier Milei's administration has pushed through sweeping reforms since late 2023.
The government cut spending, liberalized the currency, and removed many capital controls. These steps, combined with a $20 billion IMF loan, stabilized finances and allowed the peso to float within a managed band.
The market reacted with an initial 10% peso drop, but the currency has since steadied, supported by central bank interventions and improved investor sentiment. The latest economic data mark a turning point.
Argentina's Economic Pulse
INDEC reported a 5.7% year-on-year rise in economic activity for February 2025, the fourth straight month of growth and the highest since June 2022. Eleven of sixteen sectors expanded, with financial services up 30.2% and fishing up 28.3%.
Wholesale and retail trade grew 7.4%, manufacturing rose 5%, and other sectors like construction and agriculture also posted gains. Only four sectors contracted, mainly community services and hospitality.
Monthly economic activity increased 0.8% in February, the fifth consecutive monthly gain. The trend-cycle indicator advanced 0.7%, showing that the recovery is not a one-off event but part of a sustained upward movement.
Inflation, once Argentina's biggest threat, has slowed sharply. March's monthly rate reached 3.7%, up from 2.4% in February, but far below the double-digit rates seen last year. Annual inflation fell to 55.9% in March, down from 287.9% a year earlier.
The central bank's policy rate stood at 27.74% in February, slightly lower than January, signaling increased confidence in monetary policy. Futures market volumes rose 45% above the 20-day average.
Meanwhile, the Global X MSCI Argentina ETF saw five days of outflows, losing $6.1 million on April 24. Investors remain cautious, but they have not abandoned the market.
Analysts now expect Argentina's GDP to grow by 4% to 5.5% in 2025, outpacing most of Latin America. The peso's path will depend on the government's ability to maintain fiscal discipline and market trust.
The narrowing blue-official spread and sustained economic growth suggest that reforms are working, but the market remains alert. Argentina's recovery, driven by tough reforms and renewed confidence, faces its next test in the coming months as it seeks lasting stability and broader prosperity.
