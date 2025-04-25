Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The High Commission Received Ambassador Maj. Gen. WA Ibuge, Commandant Of The Tanzania National Defence College


2025-04-25 05:02:01
(MENAFN- APO Group)


On 24th April 2025, the High Commission received Ambassador Maj. Gen. WA Ibuge, Commandant of the Tanzania National Defence College (NDC). The visit of Ambassador Maj. Gen. WA Ibuge and his delegation seeks to further strengthen the excellent existing cooperation between Tanzania and Nigeria National Defence Colleges.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria.

