The High Commission Received Ambassador Maj. Gen. WA Ibuge, Commandant Of The Tanzania National Defence College
On 24th April 2025, the High Commission received Ambassador Maj. Gen. WA Ibuge, Commandant of the Tanzania National Defence College (NDC). The visit of Ambassador Maj. Gen. WA Ibuge and his delegation seeks to further strengthen the excellent existing cooperation between Tanzania and Nigeria National Defence Colleges.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment