Aayush Sharma Talks About How Salman Khan’S Painting Turned Out To Be Lucky For Him

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 25 (IANS): Actor Aayush Sharma shared that a painting of Ayatul Kursi by his superstar brother-in-law, Salman Khan turned out to be very lucky for him.

Aayush and his wife Arpita Khan Sharma were joined by Farah Khan for her YouTube channel show. The choreographer-filmmaker gave a house tour of the couple and even got the actor to cook a Himachali Mutton Recipe.

While giving a house tour, Farah stumbled upon a beautiful painting and asked the couple if it was made by the“Dabangg” star.

Arpita said:“This is the Ayatul Kursi. This is the Ayatul Kursi that he made for us.

Aayush then said that the painting has been very lucky for him.

He said:“This painting is very lucky for me. The day I saw the poster it was released. Half an hour before that this painting was installed.”

“Antim: The Final Truth” released in 2021. The film, which is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, is an adaptation of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern.

The film also stars Salman Khan, Mahima Makwana and Jisshu Sengupta. The story revolves around the face-off between a Sikh police officer and a gangster. It explores the hard conditions faced by farmers that pushes some of them towards crime.

Farah then asked Aayush about how he met Arpita, the actor said:“In Bombay. I had a common friend who introduced me to her. I used to listen to Arpita.”

“What was the first thing you liked about her?” asked Farah, to which Aayush said:“I had heard a lot about her. So when I saw her for the first time she was sitting on a bench in a restaurant... I was very fascinated because her legs were not reaching the table and she was dangling her legs and she was sitting and ordering. So I really liked that she is very innocent and very cute.”

“She has a tough exterior like a coconut but a soft interior. When she came to my house for the first time she got my curtain changed. She told me that there is something called allergy and I have to learn how to clean the curtain for the first time,” added Aayush.

Talking about what she liked about Aayush, Arpita said:“His honesty. And that he was cute also.”

In the vlog, the couple also revealed that the food comes from Salma Khan's house everyday.

Arpita said:“I am very used to mummy ka khana. So we take full advantage of it and so do Arbaaz, Sohail and all of us.”

Aayush added that the food from Salman's mother's kitchen came to shoot locations too.

The actor recalled:“When we were friends we were not married yet. I used to make a meeting plan so that we could have dinner together. We used to have biryani and my friend and I used to make a plan.”