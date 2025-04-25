U.S. Small Local Grocers Market 2025-2029: Navigating Rising Costs And Shrinking Margins - State And Local Communities Find Creative Solutions To Retain Small Local Grocers
Despite maintaining marginal current value growth, small local grocers in the US faced an uphill battle in 2024, as rising prices and shrinking profit margins continued to erode the ability of many such outlets to compete. High inflation remained a persistent issue, driving up the cost of goods, while lingering supply chain disruptions made it difficult for these businesses to source products reliably.
This report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers.
There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
- Get a detailed picture of the Small Local Grocers market; Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change; Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands; Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Key Topics Covered
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Low margins, high inflation, and grocery giants pose a problem for small local grocers Dwindling outlet count exacerbates concerns about food deserts State and local communities find creative solutions to retain small local grocers
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Challenging outlook ahead for small local grocers Growth of small-format stores from grocery chains may impact small local grocers Convenience trend poses difficulties for specialist stores
CHANNEL DATA
- Table 1 Small Local Grocers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024 Table 2 Small Local Grocers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024 Table 3 Small Local Grocers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2024 Table 4 Small Local Grocers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2021-2024 Table 5 Small Local Grocers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2021-2024 Table 6 Small Local Grocers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2024-2029 Table 7 Small Local Grocers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2024-2029
RETAIL IN THE US
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Retail in 2024: The big picture Exceptionally high grocery prices in 2024 enter the political arena China-affiliated competitors reset the landscape for retail e-commerce in the US What next for retail?
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
- Informal retail Opening hours for physical retail Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2024 Seasonality Christmas Back to School Prime Day/Christmas in July Mother's Day
MARKET DATA
- Table 8 Sales in Retail by Retail Offline vs Retail E-Commerce: Value 2019-2024 Table 9 Sales in Retail by Retail Offline vs Retail E-Commerce: % Value Growth 2019-2024 Table 10 Sales in Retail Offline by Channel: Value 2019-2024 Table 11 Sales in Retail Offline by Channel: % Value Growth 2019-2024 Table 12 Retail Offline Outlets by Channel: Units 2019-2024 Table 13 Retail Offline Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2019-2024 Table 14 Sales in Retail E-Commerce by Product: Value 2019-2024 Table 15 Sales in Retail E-Commerce by Product: % Value Growth 2019-2024 Table 16 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024 Table 17 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024 Table 18 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2019-2024 Table 19 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2019-2024 Table 20 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2019-2024 Table 21 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2019-2024 Table 22 Non-Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024 Table 23 Non-Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024 Table 24 Sales in Non-Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2019-2024 Table 25 Sales in Non-Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2019-2024 Table 26 Non-Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2019-2024 Table 27 Non-Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2019-2024 Table 28 Retail GBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2024 Table 29 Retail GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2021-2024 Table 30 Retail Offline GBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2024 Table 31 Retail Offline GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2021-2024 Table 32 Retail Offline LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2021-2024 Table 33 Retail E-Commerce GBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2024 Table 34 Retail E-Commerce GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2021-2024 Table 35 Grocery Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2024 Table 36 Grocery Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2021-2024 Table 37 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2021-2024 Table 38 Non-Grocery Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2024 Table 39 Non-Grocery Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2021-2024 Table 40 Non-Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2021-2024 Table 41 Forecast Sales in Retail by Retail Offline vs Retail E-Commerce: Value 2024-2029 Table 42 Forecast Sales in Retail by Retail Offline vs Retail E-Commerce: % Value Growth 2024-2029 Table 43 Forecast Sales in Retail Offline by Channel: Value 2024-2029 Table 44 Forecast Sales in Retail Offline by Channel: % Value Growth 2024-2029 Table 45 Forecast Retail Offline Outlets by Channel: Units 2024-2029 Table 46 Forecast Retail Offline Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2024-2029 Table 47 Forecast Sales in Retail E-Commerce by Product: Value 2024-2029 Table 48 Forecast Sales in Retail E-Commerce by Product: % Value Growth 2024-2029 Table 49 Grocery Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2024-2029 Table 50 Grocery Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2024-2029 Table 51 Forecast Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2024-2029 Table 52 Forecast Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2024-2029 Table 53 Forecast Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2024-2029 Table 54 Forecast Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2024-2029 Table 55 Non-Grocery Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2024-2029 Table 56 Non-Grocery Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2024-2029 Table 57 Forecast Sales in Non-Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2024-2029 Table 58 Forecast Sales in Non-Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2024-2029 Table 59 Forecast Non-Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2024-2029 Table 60 Forecast Non-Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2024-2029
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment