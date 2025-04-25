U.S. Self-Service Cafeterias Market Report 2025-2029: From Ghost Kitchens To Consolidation - Key Strategies For Self-Service Cafeterias
In 2024, self-service cafeterias in the US continued to see current value growth, maintaining its recovery trend in the post COVID-19 landscape. The channel had major problems finding a way through its inability to confer safety amidst a pandemic, and while that threat has been staved off for now, the consequences of closures at that time are still being felt in this channel. In 2024, transaction volumes, outlet numbers, and even current value sales remained below the pre-pandemic (2019) level.
This report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Chained Self-Service Cafeterias, Independent Self-Service Cafeterias.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
- The legacy of COVID-19 in self-service cafeterias Opportunities in a stagnant channel Opportunity to take cues from ghost kitchens
- Consolidation allows major players to dictate the pace Self-service cafeterias should look to partnerships to draw in clientele Keeping prices low and reducing food waste
- Table 1 Self-Service Cafeterias: Units/Outlets 2019-2024 Table 2 Sales in Self-Service Cafeterias: Number of Transactions 2019-2024 Table 3 Sales in Self-Service Cafeterias: Foodservice Value 2019-2024 Table 4 Sales in Self-Service Cafeterias: % Units/Outlets Growth 2019-2024 Table 5 Sales in Self-Service Cafeterias: % Transaction Growth 2019-2024 Table 6 Sales in Self-Service Cafeterias: % Foodservice Value Growth 2019-2024 Table 7 GBO Company Shares in Chained Self-Service Cafeterias: % Foodservice Value 2020-2024 Table 8 GBN Brand Shares in Chained Self-Service Cafeterias: % Foodservice Value 2021-2024 Table 9 Forecast Self-Service Cafeterias: Units/Outlets 2024-2029 Table 10 Forecast Sales in Self-Service Cafeterias: Number of Transactions 2024-2029 Table 11 Forecast Sales in Self-Service Cafeterias: Foodservice Value 2024-2029 Table 12 Forecast Self-Service Cafeterias: % Units/Outlets Growth 2024-2029 Table 13 Forecast Sales in Self-Service Cafeterias: % Transaction Growth 2024-2029 Table 14 Forecast Sales in Self-Service Cafeterias: % Foodservice Value Growth 2024-2029
- Table 15 Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice 2019-2024 Table 16 Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice: % Growth 2019-2024 Table 17 Consumer Foodservice by Independent vs Chained by Type: Units/Outlets 2024 Table 18 Consumer Foodservice by Independent vs Chained: % Foodservice Value 2019-2024 Table 19 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Food vs Drink Split: % Foodservice Value 2019-2024 Table 20 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Food vs Drink Split by Type: % Foodservice Value 2024 Table 21 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Location: % Foodservice Value 2019-2024 Table 22 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Fulfilment: % Foodservice Value 2019-2024 Table 23 GBO Company Shares in Chained Consumer Foodservice: % Foodservice Value 2020-2024 Table 24 GBN Brand Shares in Chained Consumer Foodservice: % Foodservice Value 2021-2024 Table 25 GBN Brand Shares in Chained Consumer Foodservice: Units/Outlets 2024 Table 26 Forecast Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice 2024-2029 Table 27 Forecast Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice: % Growth 2024-2029
