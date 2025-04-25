Qatar Participates In Second EU-Gulf Cooperation Council Regional Security Dialogue

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Brussels: Qatar participated yesterday in the second EU-Gulf Cooperation Council Regional Security Dialogue, held at the European External Action Service (EEAS) headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

Director of Policy and Planning Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Fahad Al Khater chaired Qatar's delegation to the meeting that brought together senior officials from the GCC countries, GCC General Secretariat, and the EU. Also attending were Head of Qatar's Mission to the EU and NATO H E Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Al Malki, Acting Assistant Director of the International Cooperation Department, the Ministry of Interior, Major General Hadi bin Hamad Al Shahwani, Assistant Director of the Economic and Cyber ​​Crimes Combating Department, the Ministry of Interior Lt. Col. Mohammed bin Mubarak Al-Thani, and Head of the Ministry of Defense's Military and Security Agreements Office Lt. Col. Hamad bin Shaheen Al Asiri Al Maadeed.

The agenda included ways to enhance GCC-EU cooperation in addressing regional challenges, with the two sides emphasizing the importance of intensifying coordination in the areas of security and defence, developing mechanisms for exchanging expertise, and exploring new opportunities for cooperation in regional and international peace and security projects. The meeting also exchanged views on security developments in the Middle East, Europe, and the Horn of Africa.