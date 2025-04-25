E-Government Workshop For MENA Region Concludes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The second edition of the e-government workshop for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, organised by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) in collaboration with the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN-DESA), concluded today.

Translated versions of the UN E-Government Development Index (EGDI) 2024 report were released in Arabic, French, and Spanish.

The recommendations issued by the two-day workshop focused on supporting the development of the UN E-Government Development Index methodology, tailored to the region's specificities and development context. They also focused on enhancing cooperation between countries in digital capacity building, improving national data collection mechanisms, and adopting a participatory approach to digital policy development.

These recommendations serve as a roadmap for joint action, enhancing the MENA region's position as an active player in the future of global digital transformation. They also underscore the State of Qatar's commitment to its pioneering role in advancing this trend through strategic partnerships and pioneering initiatives at the regional and international levels. The workshop witnessed broad participation from representatives of the UN, Arab countries, the GCC countries, and regional countries, along with official delegations, experts, and representatives of international organizations.

On this occasion, Assistant Undersecretary for Digital Government Affairs at MCIT, Mashael Ali Al Hammadi, highlighted the importance of translating and designing the Arabic and French versions of the EGDI 2024 report. This translation and design, prepared by the State of Qatar, represented by MICT, in collaboration with Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), also highlighted Qatar's contribution to designing the Spanish version of the report, prepared by the Republic of Uruguay. She considered this achievement a strategic step that reflects the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting universal access to digital knowledge and promoting linguistic diversity in global digital content. Acting Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at HBKU, Dr. Ibrahim Zain emphasised that the ongoing partnership between the College and MCIT, particularly in preparing and designing the Arabic and French versions of the EGDI 2024 reflects a shared commitment to excellence, inclusion, and innovation.