Tallinna Vesi’S Supervisory Council Approved The Annual Report For 2024 And The Dividend Proposal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi approved the audited annual report report for 2024 and will submit it to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for approval.

The audited annual report for 2024 is attached to this release and can be found on Tallinna Vesi's website.

Dividend proposal

Tallinna Vesi has formulated its dividend policy, which is based on the regulatory pricing principles for water services and aims to give investors greater clarity about the future. The company's dividend policy is to distribute 50–80% of the company's annual profit as dividends to its shareholders. The amount of dividends to be paid is determined annually, taking into account the company's earnings, investment needs, liquidity position, and long-term financial objectives.

The Management Board of AS Tallinna Vesi proposes to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders that the profit for 2024 be distributed as follows:



to distribute €10,600 thousand of the company's consolidated retained earnings of €82,141 thousand accumulated as of 31/12/2024 (incl. consolidated net profit of €13,283 thousand for 2024) as dividends; The dividend per share will amount to €0.53.

the rest of retained earnings will remain undistributed; no allocations will be made from the net profit to the reserve capital.

The list of shareholders entitled to dividends will be established in the Nasdaq CSD settlement system as at the end of the business day (record date) of 10/06/2025. Consequently, the date on which the rights attaching to the shares change (ex-day) is 09/06/2025. A person acquiring the shares from that day onwards will not be entitled to dividends for 2024. Dividends will be paid to the shareholders on 17 June 2025.

The 2024 proposal to distribute €0.53 per share as dividends amounts to 80% of the net profit for 2024.

More information:

Taavi Gröön

Chief Financial Officer

AS Tallinna Vesi

(372) 62 62 200

Attachment

