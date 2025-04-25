Mammography Systems Market Research Report 2025: Toshiba, Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm, Philips, And GE Healthcare Dominate The US$2.73 Billion Industry

The mammography systems market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $2.5 billion in 2024 to $2.73 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing prevalence of breast cancer, increasing government initiatives and programs promoting breast cancer, favorable reimbursement policies, and increased awareness about the importance of early detection of breast cancer.

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. North America was the largest region in the mammography systems market in 2024. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled: Toshiba Corporation; Siemens Healthineers AG; Fujifilm Holdings Corporation; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; GE Healthcare Inc.

The mammography systems market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.84 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing adoption of 3D mammography, increasing healthcare expenditure, shift towards digital mammography systems, expansion of market presence in emerging markets with improving healthcare infrastructure, and growing focus on preventive healthcare and early disease detection. Major trends in the forecast period include the integration of AI algorithms into mammography systems, the adoption of 3D tomosynthesis, mobile mammography units, AI-driven diagnostics, telemedicine, and remote monitoring.

The upward trend in breast cancer cases is anticipated to drive the growth of the mammography systems market in the coming years. For example, according to the American Cancer Society's data in January 2023, breast cancer cases increased from 284,200 in 2021 to 300,590 in 2023, representing a growth rate of 5.76%. Hence, the increasing incidence of breast cancer is a key driver for the expansion of the mammography systems market.

Prominent companies in the mammography systems market are dedicated to developing AI-powered systems like Amulet Sophinity to enhance diagnostic precision, streamline workflow, and elevate patient outcomes. For instance, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation launched Amulet Sophinity in February 2024, featuring low-dose imaging, high-quality images, and improved workflow functionalities driven by AI technology. This system supports dual-angle tomosynthesis for enhanced calcification detection and incorporates AI-powered projection functions to guide breast positioning based on previous mammography images.

In August 2023, Solis Mammography, a provider of specialized breast health services, completed the acquisition of Carolina Breast Imaging to expand its presence in North Carolina. This strategic move ensures greater accessibility to cutting-edge breast health services for women in the region, offering advanced technology such as state-of-the-art imaging and diagnostic tools powered by AI. Carolina Breast Imaging specializes in providing 3D and 2D mammography services.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Product: Analog Systems; Full Field Digital Mammography Systems; Breast Tomosynthesis Systems

2) By Technology: Screen Film; 2D Mammography; 3D Mammography; Other Technologies

3) By Modality: Portable Mammography Systems; Non-Portable Mammography Systems

4) By End-User: Hospitals; Ambulatory Surgical Centers; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Analog Systems: Film-Based Mammography Systems; Screen-Film Mammography Systems

2) By Full Field Digital Mammography Systems: Direct Radiography (DR) Systems; Computed Radiography (CR) Systems

3) By Breast Tomosynthesis Systems: Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Systems; 3D Mammography Systems

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

