Egfrm-Positive NSCLC Market Research Report 2025 Featuring Analysis Of Key Players - Astrazeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Blueprint Medicines Corp., Dizal Pharmaceutical & More

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Global Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030, by Market Participants, Regions, Technology, Product Type" report has been added tooffering.The global EGFRm-positive NSCLC market is estimated to be valued between USD 4 billion and USD 5 billion in 2025, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% to 7.5% from 2025 to 2030, reaching approximately USD 5.6 billion to USD 7 billion by 2030. Growth is driven by increasing diagnosis rates and therapeutic advancements.

The market is propelled by rising lung cancer prevalence, advancements in genomic profiling, and growing demand for personalized treatments, with innovations like next-generation TKIs and combination therapies reshaping its trajectory. It serves oncologists, healthcare providers, and patients seeking effective, mutation-specific solutions in a landscape increasingly defined by biomarker-driven care.

Regional Analysis



North America: Growing at 5-6%, the U.S. leads with advanced diagnostics and high adoption of targeted therapies, trending toward combination treatments and early screening.

Europe: With a 5-6% growth rate, Germany, France, and the UK dominate, driven by strong healthcare systems and research, with precision medicine integration trending.

Asia Pacific: Exhibiting a 7-9% growth rate, China, Japan, and South Korea excel, fueled by rising lung cancer incidence and healthcare investments, with affordable TKIs trending.

Middle East and Africa (MEA): Growing at 4-5%, UAE and Saudi Arabia advance with improving oncology care, focusing on access to novel therapies. South America: With a 4-5% growth rate, Brazil leads with growing awareness and treatment access, emphasizing cost-effective options.

Product Type Analysis



Afatinib: Expected at 5-6%, this second-generation TKI offers irreversible binding, with trends toward broader mutation coverage.

Amivantamab: Projected at 6-8%, this bispecific antibody targets EGFR and MET, trending toward combination use in resistant cases.

Dacomitinib: Expected at 5-6%, this second-generation TKI focuses on potency, with steady use in specific mutations. Others: Projected at 6-7%, emerging therapies like third-generation TKIs and novel agents grow, with innovation driving adoption.

Key Market Players



AstraZeneca: A global leader delivering groundbreaking oncology solutions for targeted cancer care.

Johnson & Johnson: A powerhouse innovating in bispecific antibodies for complex cancers.

Takeda Pharmaceutical: A dynamic force advancing precision therapies for NSCLC patients.

Blueprint Medicines Corp: A trailblazer in kinase inhibitors for mutation-driven cancers.

Dizal Pharmaceutical: A rising star crafting novel treatments for Asian markets.

Oric Pharmaceuticals: A creative pioneer in overcoming cancer resistance mechanisms.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc.: An agile innovator targeting EGFR mutation landscapes.

Taiho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.: A spirited provider of oncology breakthroughs for global reach.

Boehringer Ingelheim: A robust player enhancing NSCLC treatment efficacy.

Bayer AG: A versatile leader in oncology innovation and patient care. ArriVent Biopharma: An emerging force in precision oncology solutions.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Threat of New Entrants: Low, with high R&D costs, regulatory hurdles, and patent protections limiting entry.

Threat of Substitutes: Medium, as chemotherapy and immunotherapy compete, but targeted therapies' efficacy retains dominance.

Bargaining Power of Buyers: Medium, with healthcare systems negotiating prices, patients less influential.

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Medium, with reliance on biotech inputs offset by large-scale sourcing. Competitive Rivalry: High, with firms battling over innovation, efficacy, and market share.

Growth Opportunities



Rising lung cancer prevalence: Increasing NSCLC cases globally drive demand, amplifying the need for EGFR-targeted solutions.

Genomic profiling advances: Enhanced diagnostics boost mutation detection, expanding the treatable patient pool.

Personalized medicine growth: Demand for tailored therapies elevates market potential, targeting specific EGFR mutations.

Combination therapy trends: Integrating TKIs with other agents enhances efficacy, opening new treatment avenues. Emerging market expansion: Growing healthcare access in Asia offers untapped potential, supported by cost-effective drugs.

Market Challenges



High R&D costs: Developing novel therapies strains budgets, challenging smaller firms.

Drug resistance: Emerging resistance to TKIs threatens efficacy, needing continuous innovation.

Regulatory complexity: Stringent approval processes delay market entry, raising costs.

Competitive alternatives: Immunotherapies and other targeted drugs vie for share, requiring differentiation. Access disparities: Limited healthcare infrastructure in some regions hampers adoption, needing outreach.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Sources

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 Research Method

Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats

Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users

Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics

Chapter 8 Historical and Forecast EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market in North America (2020-2030)

8.1 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market Size

8.2 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market by End Use

8.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

8.4 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market Size by Type

8.5 Key Countries Analysis

8.5.1 United States

8.5.2 Canada

8.5.3 Mexico

Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market in South America (2020-2030)

9.1 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market Size

9.2 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market Size by Type

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Argentina

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Peru

Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market in Asia & Pacific (2020-2030)

10.1 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market Size

10.2 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market Size by Type

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 China

10.5.2 India

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 Southeast Asia

10.5.6 Australia

Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market in Europe (2020-2030)

11.1 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market Size

11.2 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market Size by Type

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 Germany

11.5.2 France

11.5.3 United Kingdom

11.5.4 Italy

11.5.5 Spain

11.5.6 Belgium

11.5.7 Netherlands

11.5.8 Austria

11.5.9 Poland

11.5.10 Russia

Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market in MEA (2020-2030)

12.1 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market Size

12.2 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market Size by Type

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Egypt

12.5.2 Israel

12.5.3 South Africa

12.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries

12.5.5 Turkey

Chapter 13 Summary For Global EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market (2020-2025)

13.1 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market Size

13.2 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market Size by Type

Chapter 14 Global EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market Forecast (2025-2030)

14.1 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Market Size Forecast

14.2 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Application Forecast

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 EGFRm-Positive NSCLC Type Forecast

Chapter 15 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

15.1 AstraZeneca

15.1.1 Company Profile

15.1.2 Main Business and EGFRm-positive NSCLC Information

15.1.3 SWOT Analysis of AstraZeneca

15.1.4 AstraZeneca EGFRm-positive NSCLC Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2025)

15.2 Johnson & Johnson

15.3 Takeda Pharmaceutical

15.4 Blueprint Medicines Corp.

15.5 Dizal Pharmaceutical

15.6 Oric Pharmaceuticals

15.7 Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc.

15.8 Taiho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

15.9 Boehringer Ingelheim

15.10 Bayer AG

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900