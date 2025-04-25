Chinese Playwright Shao Yong Liu Receives Creative Award at First Global Micro-Short Drama Screenplay Competition

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Playwright Shao Yong Liu has been awarded the Creative Award for his screenplay "Swimming to the Other Shore" at the inaugural Global Micro-Short Drama Screenplay Competition, the US-China Writers Association announced today.Held on May 15, 2025, the competition attracted submissions from professional writers worldwide, highlighting participants' literary expertise and special concepts. The virtual award ceremony on January 18, 2025, recognized 28 outstanding works from global contributors."This competition marks an important development in connecting literary and cinematic talents across cultural boundaries," said a representative from the US-China Writers Association. "Mr. Liu's work demonstrates the creative storytelling we sought to recognize."Born into a working-class family from Honghu City, Mr. Liu has established himself as a successful entrepreneur and author. His literary portfolio includes the bestselling novels "Money Circle" and "The Founder," as well as numerous essays published in World Journal, positioning him as a notable figure among overseas Chinese-language writers.The competition also presented special ambassador awards to several distinguished literary and film figures:Ye Xin, Vice Chairman of the 9th Chinese Writers Association and acclaimed film director, received the "Cultural Ambassador Award"Lisa Yang, International Executive Committee member of the Hollywood Women's Film Association, was granted the "Cultural Ambassador Award"Professor Cao Wenxuan, doctoral supervisor at Peking University, was honored with the "Literary Ambassador Award"Supported by over 30 Chinese literary organizations globally, the competition was hosted by the US-China Writers Association, organized by Dreamood Pictures and the World Micro-Short Drama Research Association, in cooperation with the World Chinese Micro-Fiction Research Association.San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria sent a congratulatory letter praising "such an outstanding international event of artistic creativity and innovation," while U.S. Congresswoman Judy Chu contributed a congratulatory video for participants and organizers.The ceremony distributed awards across multiple categories, including one first prize, two second prizes, five third prizes, ten excellence awards, six creativity awards, and four finalist awards."This competition opens new pathways for micro-short drama literature," stated the organizing committee. "It unites talented individuals from literature, film, and culture worldwide, illuminating human experience through the power of words."About the US-China Writers Association The US-China Writers Association promotes literary exchange and collaboration between Chinese-language writers globally, supporting creative writing through competitions, workshops, and publishing opportunities.

