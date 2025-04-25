Court Bars Thiam From Côte D'ivoire Presidential Race Amid Nationality Dispute

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A court in Abidjan has disqualified Tidjane Thiam, leader of the Democratic Party of Côte d'Ivoire and former CEO of Credit Suisse, from contesting the upcoming presidential election, citing his previous French nationality at the time of his registration.

The ruling, delivered on 22 April, determined that Thiam was ineligible to run as he held dual Ivorian-French citizenship when he registered on the electoral roll. According to Article 55 of the Ivorian Constitution, presidential candidates must possess exclusively Ivorian nationality. Thiam had renounced his French citizenship in February, a move officially recorded in France's official journal, aiming to comply with the country's eligibility laws.

Thiam, who was elected president of the PDCI in December 2023 with over 96% of the votes, was widely regarded as the main challenger to incumbent President Alassane Ouattara in the October election. His disqualification has been met with strong criticism from opposition figures and civil society groups, who view the court's decision as politically motivated and detrimental to the democratic process.

In a statement, Thiam described the ruling as“an act of democratic vandalism,” accusing the judiciary of being used as a tool to suppress opposition voices. He emphasized that the PDCI remains united behind him and that there is no alternative candidate being considered.

The court's decision is final and not subject to appeal, effectively ending Thiam's bid for the presidency. This development adds to the growing concerns about the fairness and transparency of the electoral process in Côte d'Ivoire, especially given the country's history of political instability and contested elections.

Thiam's disqualification follows a pattern of opposition figures being barred from participating in the electoral process. Former President Laurent Gbagbo and ex-minister Charles Blé Goudé have also faced legal obstacles preventing their candidacies. These actions have raised alarms among international observers and human rights organizations, who fear that the political landscape is being manipulated to favor the ruling party.

