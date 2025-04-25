SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

SoftwareOne publishes agenda for ordinary Annual General Meeting

25.04.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Media Release SoftwareOne publishes agenda for ordinary Annual General Meeting Stans, Switzerland I 25 April 2025 – SoftwareOne Holding AG (SIX: SWON), a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, today published the agenda and the proposals of the Board of Directors for its upcoming Annual General Meeting, which will be held on 16 May 2025 at the Messe in Lucerne. At SoftwareOne's upcoming AGM, the Board of Directors proposes, among other items, the approval of a dividend of CHF 0.30 per registered share, corresponding to a payout ratio of 66% of adjusted net profit. The dividend will be paid partly from non-Swiss capital contribution reserves and partly from available earnings. As previously announced, the Board of Directors proposes the election of Till Spillmann, a member of the Board of Directors since 2024 and Chair of the Board's Transaction Committee, as the new Chairman of the combined company. The current Chairman and founding shareholder Daniel von Stockar will stand for re-election as a member of the Board of Directors together with all current members of the Board, including Andrea Sieber, René Gilli and Jörg Riboni. At SoftwareOne's Extraordinary General Meeting on 11 April 2025, shareholders already elected Crayon co-founders Rune Syversen and Jens Rugseth as additional members of the Board of Directors, subject to and effective as of completion of the acquisition of Crayon. The invitation and full agenda for the 2025 AGM is available on SoftwareOne's website . CONTACT Anna Engvall, Investor Relations Tel. +41 44 832 41 37, ... FGS Global, Media Relations Tel. +41 44 562 14 99, ... ABOUT SOFTWAREONE SoftwareOne is a leading global software and cloud solutions provider that is redefining how organisations build, buy and manage everything in the cloud. By helping clients to migrate and modernize their workloads and applications – and in parallel, to navigate and optimise the resulting software and cloud changes – SoftwareOne unlocks the value of technology. The company's ~9,000 employees are driven to deliver a portfolio of 7,500 software brands with a presence in over 60 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, SoftwareOne is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SWON. Visit us at SoftwareOne Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the group's future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the group's ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareOne assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

End of Media Release

Language: English Company: SoftwareONE Holding AG Riedenmatt 4 6370 Stans Switzerland Phone: +41 44 832 41 69 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: CH0496451508 Valor: A2PTSZ Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 2123720

End of News EQS News Service