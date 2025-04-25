EQS-News: ATOSS Software SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

ATOSS Software SE: Successful start to the year in the first quarter of 2025 with continuous double-digit growth

25.04.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ATOSS Software SE remains on its growth trajectory and is continuing its sustained corporate success in the first quarter of 2025. In total, revenues increased by 11 percent in the first three months, climbing to EUR 46.3 million (previous year: EUR 41.8 million). This growth was once again driven by a strong, 30-percent increase in revenues from cloud and subscriptions which rose to EUR 21.4 million (previous year: EUR 16.4 million). Operating earnings climbed from EUR 14.0 million to EUR 15.6 million with an EBIT margin of 34 percent (previous year: 34 percent). Against the backdrop of the current business environment and economic imponderables, the Management Board is forecasting revenues of around EUR 190 million for the whole of 2025. Munich, April 25, 2025 After a successful 2024 financial year, all the signs are set for further growth for ATOSS Software SE in 2025. The Munich-based specialist for workforce management lifted its consolidated revenues by 11 percent to EUR 46.3 million in the first three months (previous year: EUR 41.8 million). Of this amount, the Software division contributed a 14 percent increase in revenues totaling EUR 34.0 million (previous year: EUR 29.7 million). Once again, the main drivers of software revenues were revenues from cloud and subscriptions which were up 30 percent to EUR 21.4 million (previous year: EUR 16.4 million) and now account for 46 percent of total revenues (previous year: 39 percent). Together with the 3 percent rise in software maintenance revenues amounting to EUR 10.0 million (previous year: EUR 9.7 million), recurring revenues advanced year-on-year by 20 percent in total, reaching EUR 31.3 million (previous year: EUR 26.1 million). The proportion of recurring revenues from cloud and maintenance in total sales revenues in the first quarter of 2025 stands at 68 percent (previous year: 62 percent). Revenues from consulting services in the same period expanded to EUR 10.0 million (previous year: EUR 9.3 million). Notwithstanding the weak economic environment in the first quarter of 2025, overall demand for new software licenses with new and existing customers slightly exceeded the previous year's level. The order position in cloud business continued to show positive growth. For example, the cloud order backlog which states revenues from contractually committed cloud usage fees within the next 12 months, increased in the first three months of the new financial year to EUR 92.8 million (December 31, 2024: EUR 85.8 million). This key cloud indicator also includes cloud Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) from current cloud usage fees which were up 9 percent to a total of EUR 86.7 million by comparison with the year-end figure as of December 31, 2024 (EUR 79.3 million). Total ARR (consisting of cloud usage fees and maintenance revenues) trended upwards by 7 percent to EUR 126.4 million as of March 31, 2025. Return on revenue relative to operating earnings (EBIT) in the first quarter stands at 34 percent (previous year: 34 percent), which was slightly higher than the figure forecast by the Management Board for the whole of 2025 of at least 31 percent, primarily due to prudent cost management and pending, budgeted investments in the expansion of the sales organization. The consistent strength of ATOSS is also reflected in further key financial indicators of the Group such as liquidity. As of the end of the first quarter, for example, the Group enjoys an impressive cash position at EUR 131.9 million (previous year: EUR 110.9 million) which secures the company's outstanding prospects also after payment of the dividend of EUR 2.13 per share (EUR 33.9 million in total) proposed to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2025. Even in economically challenging times, ATOSS therefore remains a sound guarantee of profitable, sustainable growth, and is superbly positioned to increase its market shares at home and abroad across all customer segments in the future. Besides technologically leading software solutions, this prediction is based first and foremost on the Group's attractive business model, its financial strength and the high level of predictability of revenues which are being continuously expanded through progress in the cloud business. At the end of the first quarter, the Management Board is expecting total revenues for the 2025 financial year of around EUR 190 million against the background of volatile economic conditions. Furthermore, taking the expenditures planned for 2025 into account, especially on expanding and growing the sales organization and refinement of its cloud-based software solutions, the Group continues to budget an EBIT margin of at least 31 percent.

CONSOLIDATED OVERVIEW PURSUANT TO IFRS: 3 MONTH COMPARISON IN KEUR 01/01/2025

- 03/31/2025 Proportion of

total revenues 01/01/2024

- 03/31/2024 Proportion of

total revenues Change

2025 / 2024 Total revenues 46,251 100% 41,843 100% 11% Software 34,029 74% 29,722 71% 14% Licenses 2,714 6% 3,654 9% -26% Maintenance 9,959 22% 9,654 23% 3% Cloud & Subscriptions 21,356 46% 16,415 39% 30% Consulting 10,035 22% 9,280 22% 8% Hardware 1,144 2% 1,966 5% -42% Others 1,043 2% 875 2% 19% EBITDA 16,721 36% 15,070 36% 11% EBIT 15,581 34% 14,019 34% 11% EBT 16,689 36% 14,507 35% 15% Net profit 11,314 24% 9,759 23% 16% Cash flow (operating) 20,239 44% 29,449 70% -31% Liquidity (1),(2) 131,910 110,858 19% EPS in euro (3) 0.71 0.62 16% Employees (4) 805 779 3% CONSOLIDATED OVERVIEW PURSUANT TO IFRS: QUARTERLY GROWTH IN KEUR



Q1/25 Q4/24 Q3/24 Q2/24 Q1/24 Total revenues 46,251 44,736 42,089 41,957 41,843 Software 34,029 33,366 30,587 31,181 29,722 Licenses 2,714 3,805 2,120 3,961 3,654 Maintenance 9,959 9,872 9,740 9,697 9,654 Cloud & Subscriptions 21,356 19,689 18,727 17,522 16,415 Consulting 10,035 9,074 8,913 8,676 9,280 Hardware 1,144 1,133 1,583 1,119 1,966 Others 1,043 1,163 1,006 981 875 EBITDA 16,721 18,828 17,148 16,783 15,070 EBIT 15,581 17,684 16,067 15,657 14,019 EBIT margin in % 34% 40% 38% 37% 34% EBT 16,689 18,811 17,057 16,607 14,507 Net profit 11,314 12,573 11,628 11,491 9,759 Cash flow (operating) 20,239 -2,245 32,392 -124 29,449 Liquidity (1),(2) 131,910 112,216 115,273 83,268 110,858 EPS in euro (3) 0.71 0.79 0.73 0.72 0.62 Employees (4) 805 820 819 813 779 (1) Cash and cash equivalents, other current and non-current financial assets (sight deposits, gold) as of the qualifying date, adjusted to exclude borrowings (loans) (2) Dividend of EUR 3.37 per share on May 6, 2024 (KEUR 26,802) (3) In accordance with IAS 33.64, earnings per share (EPS) were adjusted retrospectively for previous periods as a result of the share split carried out in June 2024 (4) at the end of the quarter/year





Upcoming dates: April 30, 2025 Annual General Meeting 2025 July 24, 2025 Press release announcing the 6-monthly financial statements August 11, 2025 Publication of the 6-monthly financial statements October 23, 2025 Publication of the 9-monthly financial statements November 24, 2025 ATOSS at the German Equity Forum ATOSS ATOSS Software SE is a provider of technology and consulting solutions for professional workforce management and demand-optimized workforce deployment. Whether time & attendance management, mobile apps, workforce forecasting, sophisticated workforce scheduling or strategic capacity and requirement planning. ATOSS has just the right solution – both in the cloud and on-premises. The modular product families feature the highest level of functionality, technology and platform independence. With around 18,300 customers ATOSS workforce management solutions make a measurable contribution to increased value creation and competitiveness. At the same time, they ensure greater planning fairness and satisfaction at the workplace. Customers include companies such as Barry Callebaut, C&A, City of Munich, Decathlon, Deutsche Bahn, Lufthansa, OBI, Primark, Sixt and W.L. Gore & Associates. Further information: ATOSS Software SE Christof Leiber / CFO Rosenheimer Straße 141 h, D-81671 Munich Tel.: +49 (0) 89 4 27 71 – 0 ...

25.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: ATOSS Software SE Rosenheimer Str. 141 h 81671 München Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 4 27 71-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 4 27 71-100 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0005104400 WKN: 510440 Indices: SDAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2123674

End of News EQS News Service