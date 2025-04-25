EQS-News: Palfinger AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

PALFINGER aims for 2025 to be the second strongest financial year in the company's history

25.04.2025 / 07:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE Bergheim, Austria. April 25, 2025



PALFINGER AG aims for 2025 to be the second strongest financial year in the company's history



First quarter revenue of EUR 552.5 million, EBIT of EUR 40.1 million and consolidated net result of EUR 22.0 million

Order intake rising, particularly in European core markets Positive global development despite uncertainty caused by US tariff policy in EUR million Q1/2023 Q1/2024 Q1/2025 % Revenue 591.6 578.5 552.5 -4.5 % EBITDA 69.6 76.6 63.0 -17.8 % EBIT 48.9 54.7 40.1 -26.7 % EBIT margin in % 8.3 9.5 7.3 – Consolidated net result 25.6 32.5 22.0 -32.3 % Employees 1) 12,518 12,776 12,363 – 1) Reporting date figures of consolidated Group companies without equity investments and without contract workers.



In the first quarter of 2025, PALFINGER AG recorded revenue of EUR 552.5 million, an operating result (EBIT) of EUR 40.1 million and consolidated net result of EUR 22.0 million. As predicted, revenue and earnings declined. At the same time, the company is optimistic about the full year 2025 and is targeting the second-best financial year in its history. The company's financial stability was further strengthened by the reduction in net financial debt and the significant increase in equity.



Positive development in order intake

In the European core markets, PALFINGER has recorded a recovery in order intake since the fourth quarter 2024. This has led to an increase in production capacity in Europe.

The positive global trend is also evident in Latin America, particularly in Brazil and Argentina where capacity has also been increased.



Subdued demand in North America, growth in Asia Pacific

NAM recorded slight growth in the first quarter 2025, although demand remains subdued. The unclear US tariff policy continues to cause market uncertainty.

Meanwhile, growth in APAC continues, with signs of a modest recovery also visible in China. India continues to prove itself as an emerging market. We are capitalizing on this by investing over EUR 25 million in an assembly plant there. Revenue of EUR 300 million in the APAC region is targeted over the coming years.



Consistently high performance in the marine sector

Revenue and earnings in Marine remain at a high level. This is driven by continued growth in the service business and strong demand for offshore cranes. PALFINGER MARINE has also secured an order to equip Royal Caribbean's latest Icon Class ship with innovative rescue equipment.



"The strong demand in the first quarter 2025 gives us confidence, allowing us to expect a positive earnings trend from the second half of the year onward. We are on the right track for further growth with our products, solutions and strategy," emphasized Andreas Klauser, CEO of PALFINGER AG. Despite uncertainties surrounding U.S. trade policies, PALFINGER's share price has shown strong momentum since the beginning of the year.



Sustainability as a driver for long-term growth

At PALFINGER, the“Lifting Positive Impact” sustainability program is a core component of the corporate strategy. Sustainable solutions create opportunities for innovation and growth and reinforce the company's position as a leader in innovation.



bauma 2025

Two exhibition stands, around 180 employees and more than 100,000 visitors. "bauma 2025 was the perfect stage to showcase what PALFINGER already offers its customers – and what we are working on for tomorrow. Despite the current global uncertainties, I experienced a consistently positive mood in Munich customers and dealers are optimistic. There is a spirit of optimism and positive momentum that offers new opportunities, and we must seize it,” said Andreas Klauser.



Outlook

Thanks to the recovery in order intake in core European markets, PALFINGER expects strong earnings development from the second half of the year onward. On this basis, the company is aiming for year-on-year growth in both revenue and EBIT in 2025, targeting the second-best financial year in its history.

PALFINGER ́s target for 2027 is a revenue of EUR 2.7 billion, an EBIT margin of 10% and a return on capital employed of over 12%.







You can find the results presentation for Q1/2025 here:





Here you can find the key figures for Q1/2025:





+++



ABOUT PALFINGER AG

PALFINGER is an international technology and mechanical engineering company and the world's leading producer and provider of innovative crane and lifting solutions. With around 12,350 employees (not including contract workers), 30 manufacturing sites and a worldwide, comprehensive sales and service network, PALFINGER meets the challenges of its customers and creates added value. PALFINGER consistently continues on its path as a provider of innovative, smart complete solutions that deliver increased efficiency and better usability, while leveraging the potential of digitalization along the entire production and value chain.



PALFINGER AG has been listed on the Vienna stock exchange since 1999, and in 2024 achieved revenue of EUR 2.36 billion.



For further information please contact:



Hannes Roither | Group Spokesperson | PALFINGER AG

T +43 662 2281-81100 | ...



Texts and accompanying images are available in the“News” section of , .







25.04.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group.

Language: English Company: Palfinger AG Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8 5020 Salzburg Austria Phone: +43 (0)662/2281-81101 Fax: +43 (0)662/2281-81070 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: AT0000758305 Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 2123436

End of News EQS News Service