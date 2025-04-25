LR Health & Beauty SE continues growth trajectory in the 2024 financial year

EQS-News: LR Health & Beauty SE / Key word(s): Annual Results

Sales increased to EUR 289.2 million

EBITDA reported at EUR 27.3 million, burdened by one-off extraordinary effects

Career plan realignment leads to significant boost in new sales careers

Successful launch of new LR Aloe Via Magic Power Duo skincare range contributes to positive business outlook in 2025 2025 forecast: significant increase in EBITDA with stable to moderate sales growth Ahlen, 25 April 2025 – LR Health & Beauty SE, Europe's leading digital social commerce company for high-quality nutritional supplements and beauty products, today published its final audited financial results for 2024. With this, the Group confirms the preliminary figures for the 2024 financial year announced on 28 February 2025, according to which LR Health & Beauty SE achieved sales (revenue from goods sold) of EUR 289.2 million (2023: EUR 276.5 million), representing a year-on-year increase in sales of 4.6%. This increase was significantly driven by the realignment of the career plan, on the one hand, and the successful launches of the colour cosmetics line LR ZEITGARD Signature, and the intestinal metabolism treatment LR HEALTH MISSION, on the other. The LR Group therefore achieved its sales forecast for 2024, which it had raised in November to a range of EUR 288 to 292 million. Furthermore, LR Health & Beauty SE achieved an EBITDA reported of EUR 27.3 million in the 2024 financial year, compared to EUR 31.4 million in the previous year. This was in line with the forecast for EBITDA reported, which had been adjusted in November to a range of EUR 26 to 29 million. In the reporting period, earnings development was particularly impacted by one-off, extraordinary effects related to the realignment of the career plan in the fourth quarter and the early refinancing of the bond in spring 2024. Normalized EBITDA amounted to EUR 32.6 million in 2024 (2023: EUR 35.4 million). Dr Andreas Laabs, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of LR Health & Beauty SE, elaborates on the Group's strategic initiatives:“In 2024, we consistently executed our strategy and took a major step toward long-term corporate success with the realignment of our career plan. This year, we are again seeing a strong increase in the number of new distributors who are using our onboarding programmes to launch their careers. By continuing to digitalise our business processes, we are empowering our partner community to grow their careers successfully. At the same time, we are expanding our digital offering – whether through training, information, or sales initiatives.” Innovative product launches drive new growth opportunities In 2025, the LR Group will continue to focus on expanding and optimising its product portfolio. The new LR Aloe Via Magic Power Duo skincare range was successfully launched in April. This innovative skincare range features an even more powerful fermented aloe vera extract. Valdemaras Gordinskis, the LR Group's Vice President Global Controlling and Investor Relations, comments:“Processing aloe vera has always been one of LR's core competencies. Now, with the unique combination of pure aloe vera leaf gel and fermented aloe vera, we have taken skincare a step further. With the patented Aloe Via Magic Power Duo product solution, we are setting new standards in skincare and expanding our range of health and beauty products. For LR, product innovation is an important pillar on the path to sustained profitable growth.” Positive outlook for 2025 LR Health & Beauty SE is well positioned to take advantage of the attractive growth opportunities in the health & beauty sectors. Against a backdrop of high uncertainty in the market environment and continued consumer reticence, LR expects stable to moderately rising sales (revenue from goods sold) in the 2025 financial year, based on conservative assumptions. Furthermore, given the expected sales development, operational improvements and the absence of extraordinary effects compared to the previous year, the Group is expected to achieve a significant year-on-year increase in EBITDA. The full 2024 Annual Report is available from today on the company website at . At the end of May 2025, LR will also publish the 2024 Sustainability Report and make it available for download here.





LR Group Following the motto "More quality for your life" the LR Group with headquarters in Ahlen/Westphalia successfully produces and markets various high-quality nutritional supplements and cosmetic products in 32 countries. As an attractive social commerce company, LR supports the personal exchange in its community with efficient, digital solutions. The holistic tool "LR neo" offers the international partnership all business-relevant key figures and information for their LR business in one dashboard. LR has been firmly established on the market since 1985 as a "people business" company that focuses on people and personal advice. In times of changing working environments, the business model particularly appeals to those who are looking for more flexibility, a better work-life balance and greater financial independence. The processing of Aloe Vera has been one of the core competencies of LR for more than 20 years. Only the valuable inside of the leaf is used for the products. In Ahlen, the company has established one of the most modern Aloe Vera production sites for Aloe Vera Drinking Gels in Europe. In autumn 2009, LR founded the LR Global Kids Fund e.V., which supports deprived children and their families in many countries around the world efficiently and unbureaucratically in cooperation with local institutions. For further information on our commitment to sustainability, please read our sustainability report . LR currently has around 1,200 employees and hundreds of thousands of registered community members.





