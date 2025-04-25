Aquis Stock Exchange

Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading

25-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

The following securities will be admitted on the Access segment of the Aquis Growth Market today, 25 April 2025 at 08:00:

Name of Issuer: Uranium Energy Exploration plc (to be renamed The Smarter Web Company Plc)

Securities: Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00BPJHZ015

Symbol: SWC

