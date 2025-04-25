EQS-News: HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH increases revenues and adjusted operating EBITDA in financial year 2024

Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH increases revenues and adjusted operating EBITDA in financial year 2024

Group figures reflect the resilience and crisis resistance of the business model

Increase in sales and revenues and sustained solid profitability

Further progress in Group development and sustainability strategy Outlook 2025: Moderate increase in revenues with operating EBITDA at the previous year's level Munich, April 25, 2025 - Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH, one of Europe's leading suppliers of thin, refined wood fiberboards for the furniture, door and coating industries, today published its consolidated financial statements for the 2024 financial year. The company recorded robust business development in the reporting period despite a complex market environment and the delay in the start of production in Lithuania. By positioning itself in the highly specialized niche market of refined wood fibreboards for the industrial sector, the Group was able to set itself apart from the general industry trend and increase consolidated revenue to EUR 369.9 million - an increase of EUR 15.4 million compared to the original forecast. At EUR 56.3 million, operating EBITDA adjusted for special effects from exchange rate fluctuations was slightly above the previous year's figure and thus in line with the company's expectations. In relation to total output, this corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 15.3% (previous year: 15.7%). Overall, consolidated net profit for the year amounted to EUR 14.2 million (previous year: EUR 23.7 million) Equity rose to EUR 197.1 million (previous year: EUR 179.7 million), in particular due to the positive consolidated result and the reduction in the negative equity difference from currency translation. The equity ratio thus rose significantly to 33.2% (previous year: 31.1%) with a slight increase in total assets. Fritz Homann, Managing Director of Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH: "The year 2024 continued to be characterized by challenging market conditions, particularly due to price pressure for our core products. We are therefore all the more pleased that we were able to achieve further growth in both sales and revenues - despite the delayed start of production in Lithuania. In addition, we were able to achieve our earnings expectations for 2024 as a whole." Important investments in production optimization and start of operations in Lithuania In order to further expand its strong market position, the Homann Holzwerkstoffe Group made extensive investments in production capacity in 2024. At the German production site in Losheim am See, the central facilities for the production and finishing of wood fiberboards were completely renewed. In addition, the construction of new halls is planned. Another important milestone was the start of the fourth plant in Lithuania, which had been delayed last year. After receiving the final permits at the beginning of 2025, the plant near the capital Vilnius was put into operation. This represents a significant step in the implementation of Homann Holzwerkstoffe's international expansion strategy. As part of this strategy, the company also plans in the near future to enter the US market and build a new site in the country's Southeast region. Further progress in the area of sustainability Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH made great progress in the area of sustainability in 2024. In line with the future legal requirements of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the EU Taxonomy Regulation, the company carried out a double materiality analysis and a gap analysis to collect non-financial information. The voluntary sustainability declaration for the 2024 financial year is based on the requirements of the CSRD for the first time in terms of structure and content. Outlook for the 2025 financial year Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH is optimistic for the year 2025. At the end of last year, the price level for MDF/HDF boards stabilized, which is expected to continue in the current year. The company expects a moderate increase in revenues due to further efficiency improvements in the existing plants and the successful start of production in Lithuania. However, the new plant in Lithuania will not yet make a positive contribution to earnings in 2025, which is why the company expects operating EBITDA to remain at the previous year's level. The 2024 Annual Report is available at About Homann Holzwerkstoffe Headquartered in Munich, Homan Holzwerkstoffe GmbH is a leading supplier of thin, high-quality finished medium-density and high-density fibreboards (MDF/HDF). With production plants in Losheim am See, Germany, Karlino and Krosno Odrzańskie, Poland, as well as a new site near Vilnius, Lithuania, the Group serves the global furniture, doors and coatings industries, with the main focus on the European markets. The family-owned company looks back on a long tradition and has been established on the capital market since 2012. Its 2021/2026 corporate bond (ISIN: DE000A3H2V19; WKN: A3H2V1) is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Subscribe to our investor mailing list at: Press/Investor Relations:

