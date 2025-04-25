(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India MARS Petcare , a global leader in pet nutrition and care, has unveiled its new digital-first campaign for the PEDIGREE® brand in India gravy's range, celebrating the deepening bond between pets and their parents. The campaign features Bollywood actor and devoted pet parent Bhumi Pednekar. The campaign employs innovative storytelling to show Pedigree gravy as more than just a meal-it's a language of love. In the ad film, Bhumi Pednekar is seen sharing heartfelt moments with their beloved dogs, illustrating how offering a pouch of Pedigree gravy becomes a daily act of care and affection.

The PEDIGREE® brand in India Reimagines Pet Nutrition as a Love Language in its Latest Campaign with Bhumi Pednekar



The PEDIGREE® gravy range is meticulously formulated to provide 100% complete and balanced nutrition, ensuring that dogs receive the appropriate amounts of proteins, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals in every meal.



Beyond nutritional completeness, gravy offers several advantages that are sometimes overlooked. Its higher moisture content aids in maintaining proper hydration, crucial for overall health. The rich aroma and texture make wet food more appealing, especially for picky eaters. The soft consistency is gentle on the digestive system, beneficial for dogs with certain medical conditions.



The PEDIGREE® gravy range, suitable for puppies and adult dogs, is made with real chicken in gravy and is a rich source of high-quality protein, calcium, dietary fiber, Omega 6, and Zinc-supporting holistic health and everyday vitality.



By integrating these functional benefits with the emotional narrative of love and care, the campaign aims to educate pet parents on making informed dietary choices that enhance their pets' health and happiness.



Ayesha Huda, Chief Marketing Officer, MARS Petcare India , commented:“We launched this campaign to celebrate the unconditional love between pets and their parents and to highlight the PEDIGREE® gravy's range as a meaningful expression of that love through complete and balanced nutrition. Our gravy not only offers delicious taste but also supports better hydration, improved digestion, and overall well-being for dogs.”



She further added“ Recent surveys indicate that over 60% of Gen Z and millennial pet parents in India view their pets as family and are actively seeking better nutrition options. Many are realizing that home-cooked food alone may not meet the specific nutritional needs of dogs, particularly concerning calorie conversion and complete nourishment. With Bhumi as a partner for the campaign we're connecting emotionally while also educating pet parents on how simple choices like incorporating gravy food can significantly enhance their pet's health. This initiative is not just about growing our brand-it's about advancing the category by making nutrition more accessible, relatable, and heartfelt.”



India's pet parenting landscape is undergoing a significant transformation. Pets are now considered integral family members, leading to a heightened focus on their health and nutrition. This shift underscores the importance of providing diets that are not only lovingly prepared but also nutritionally comprehensive.



Bhumi Pednekar shared,“My partnership with the PEDIGREE® brand in India is a natural extension of the deep love I have for my pet. PEDIGREE® is a legacy brand committed to delivering 100% complete and balanced nutrition, an intention I wholeheartedly support. Our campaign celebrates the special bond we share with our pets and highlights how we can express our love in a sweet and playful way. I couldn't help but say 'I love you' to both Pedigree and my pet in the same breath. PEDIGREE®'s wet food range is the perfect choice for my pet because it meets its nutritional needs and has an irresistible taste.”



The campaign, produced by Kulfi Collective, extends beyond digital platforms through interactive installations in dog-friendly parks and collaborations with key regional influencers, ensuring widespread reach and cultural resonance. With 'I Pouch You', The PEDIGREE® brand in India combines emotional storytelling with product education, reinforcing the message that feeding better is not just a choice-it's an act of love.

About Mars Petcare

Mars Petcare, part of Mars, Incorporated, is a global leader in pet care with over a century of history in advancing the health and well-being of pets. With brands like PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, GREENIESTM, and SHEBA®, Mars Petcare serves the needs of pets in more than 50 countries. Its commitment to pet health extends through veterinary care, genetic research, and a deep-seated mission to create“ A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS .” With a focus on innovation and a belief in the power of pets, Mars Petcare is dedicated to nurturing the bond between pets and their families around the world.