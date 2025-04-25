13Th Edition Of Tiger Cup 2025, Supported By Cycle Pure Agarbathi, Kicks Off With Debut Of Girls' League

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Cycle Pure Agarbathi inaugurates the 13th edition of the Tiger Cup 2025, a cricket tournament for the under 12, under 14 and under-16 category, in Bengaluru today. Scheduled to take place from April 21 to May 13, the tournament has also announced the launch of a girls' cricket tournament as an initiative to provide a platform and groom young cricketers. The event was inaugurated with the lighting of a 6-feet Agarbathi by the girls who will be participating in the tournament and Principal Dr. Bhimasen Soragaon, Dean Welfare, Dr. Mahesh Kumar, Admin officer Shri. Veeresh C S from JSS Academy of Technical Education, Bengaluru, alongside Cricket Expert Mr. Joseph Hoover.



Featuring under-12, under-14, and under-16 categories, matches today started at JSS Academy of Technical Education with teams from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Dharwad, Koppal and Belgaum participating. The tournament continues its aim of nurturing young cricketing talent and promoting the sport in the region.

Created by renowned cricket players, Sandeep Patil, Harbhajan Singh and Yusuf Pathan, the Tiger Cup Tournament is one of the most coveted events that brings 56 talented teams together, including over 900 players from all around India. The 13th edition of the Tiger Cup 2025 will be dedicated to raising awareness on the importance of conserving wildlife, with the proceeds of the event donated towards forest foot soldiers for their commendable service in protecting the forests and wildlife in the country.

Held annually, the event will not only commemorate and celebrate the talents of young players, but through the partnership with Cycle Pure Agarbathi, will also felicitate forest staff. As part of this, it has contributed Rs. 4 lakh towards the felicitation, with Rs. 1 lakh each awarded to 2 forest staff from Karnataka, 1 from Kerala, and 1 from Tamil Nadu, recognizing their dedication to wildlife conservation. Additionally, Rs. 1 lakh has been an extended support to encourage the participation of girls through the newly introduced girls' categories this year in the Tiger Cup 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Arjun Ranga, Managing Director of Cycle Pure Agarbathi said,“We are proud to host the 13th edition of the Tiger Cup 2025, which, for the first time, includes felicitation of the forest staff and a dedicated girls' cricket category. At Cycle Pure Agarbathi, we believe that sports play a pivotal role in shaping young lives, and through this initiative, we are committed to creating new opportunities for aspiring female cricketers. The tournament also continues to honour the unwavering dedication of our forest staff, who work relentlessly to protect India's rich biodiversity.”

Cricket Expert, Mr Joseph Hoover said,“The Tiger Cup 2025 is a celebration of budding cricketing talent, and it's wonderful to see the inclusion of girls category in this edition. It reflects the true spirit of the sport – one that's inclusive, inspiring and full of opportunity. It's been a privilege to witness young talents take their first steps towards greatness through this platform, and I wish them all the best in their journey ahead.”

The legacy brand Cycle Pure Agarbathi is committed in its stance to providing a platform for young talents to discover and compete in one of the largely celebrated sports around India. Cycle Pure Agarbathi has supported multiple formats of cricket tournaments throughout the years and are delighted to have partnered with the 13th edition of the Tiger Cup 2025.



About NRRS

The Mysuru-based NRRS was founded by Shri N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and philanthropist, Shri Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathi which has, today, become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved into a successfully run business conglomerate with an established presence in India and abroad. The Group has diversified into various business categories like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO), and Rangsons Technologies. Today, it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defence helicopters. The organization has largely committed towards social responsibilities and fulfills them, through its charity arm 'NR Foundation'.

NR Group today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family. For more information on NR Group, please visit .