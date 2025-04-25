403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Exciting New Children's Book Launch - 'Lile's Missions Begin'
(MENAFN- PR Urgent) 'LiLe's Missions Begin' introduces LiLe, a 10-year-old mermaid disguised as a human with Polynesian heritage who possesses sea-green eyes and glowing magic, fins that are the only hint to her mermaid heritage. In disguise, LiLe navigates a world that blends reality and fantasy under the mentorship of Neptune, the god of the seas. This vibrant tale, inspired by Lisa Rock's experiences in the Philippines, captures the beauty of marine life and the importance of conservation while fostering a love for storytelling and cultural appreciation.
Originating in Panagsama, Moalboal-a place renowned for its stunning sardine run and marine biodiversity-Rock's narrative was born from heartfelt memories and a deep connection to the ocean. The book resonates with themes of youthful leadership, courage, compassion, and the empowerment of young adventurers.
Author's Background
Lisa Rock, known for her leadership programs and motivational courses, channels her expertise into children's literature with a fresh perspective. Her journey as an author reflects her resilience through personal challenges and a strong desire to inspire young readers to explore, learn, and lead with kindness.
Where to Find the Book
'LiLe's Missions Begin' is now available on Amazon in both eBook, paperback and hardcover formats. Readers are encouraged to embark on this magical journey and discover the wonders of the 'World of Waters.'
For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact:
Lisa Rock
LRockLeadershipSOULutions
1-253-386-4659
Originating in Panagsama, Moalboal-a place renowned for its stunning sardine run and marine biodiversity-Rock's narrative was born from heartfelt memories and a deep connection to the ocean. The book resonates with themes of youthful leadership, courage, compassion, and the empowerment of young adventurers.
Author's Background
Lisa Rock, known for her leadership programs and motivational courses, channels her expertise into children's literature with a fresh perspective. Her journey as an author reflects her resilience through personal challenges and a strong desire to inspire young readers to explore, learn, and lead with kindness.
Where to Find the Book
'LiLe's Missions Begin' is now available on Amazon in both eBook, paperback and hardcover formats. Readers are encouraged to embark on this magical journey and discover the wonders of the 'World of Waters.'
For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact:
Lisa Rock
LRockLeadershipSOULutions
1-253-386-4659
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment