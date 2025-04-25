403
Hot Weather Expected Today : Meteorology Department
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Inshore weather until 6:00 pm on Friday will be relatively hot to hot during the day, with some clouds at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it be hazy sometimes with some clouds, the report added.
Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly - northeasterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT.
Offshore, it will be variable, mainly northwesterly - northeasterly at a speed of 03 - 13 KT.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft, while offshore will be 1 - 3 ft.
Visibility inshore and offshore will be 4 - 9 km.
