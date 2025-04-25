403
S. Korea Requests Tariffs Exemptions In High-Level Talks In Washington
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) South Korea has requested exemptions from country-specific "reciprocal" and sectorial tariffs imposed by the United States during high-level trade talks held in Washington, while offering to boost its energy imports from the US and help rebuild the country's shipbuilding industry, Seoul's Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy said Friday.
The request for tariff exemptions was made during the "2+2" trade dialogue held on Thursday, which brought together South Korean Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun, alongside US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
During the talks, Ahn called for South Korea's exemption from both reciprocal and item-specific tariff measures, including the already-imposed steel and auto tariffs, as well as those yet to be announced, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said in a press release.
The trade minister also proposed measures to strengthen sustainable and balanced bilateral trade, enhance South Korea's energy security and contribute jointly to the revitalization of the US shipbuilding industry.
Washington slapped country-specific reciprocal tariffs, including 25% duties on South Korea, starting on April 9, only to place a 90-day pause on them shortly afterward to allow for negotiations. As with other nations, South Korea also faces a 25-percent levy on shipments of automobiles, with duties of the same rate on some auto parts set to come into effect by May 3. (
