Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China, Russia And Iran Reaffirm Dialogue As Only Viable Path For Resolving Iranian Nuclear Issue

China, Russia And Iran Reaffirm Dialogue As Only Viable Path For Resolving Iranian Nuclear Issue


2025-04-25 04:01:46
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) China, Russia, and Iran have emphasized that political and diplomatic engagement based on mutual respect remains the only viable and practical path for resolving the Iran nuclear issue. The three countries agreed that the IAEA and its director general possess the necessary potential and expertise to contribute constructively to this process, with the goal of supporting diplomatic efforts and addressing the issue in a positive and practical manner.
This came following a joint meeting in Vienna that brought together China's permanent representative to the IAEA Li Song, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, his Russian counterpart Mikhail Ulyanov, and Iranian counterpart Reza Najafi.
China and Russia expressed support for Iran in strengthening dialogue and cooperation with the IAEA, Li noted, according to Xinhua News Agency.
Li said that China appreciates Iran's commitment not to develop nuclear weapons, respects its right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy, and supports Iran in conducting dialogue with all parties, including the United States, to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests through consultation and negotiation.
China is willing to further enhance communication and cooperation with Russia, Iran, and the IAEA to inject positive momentum into diplomatic efforts to resolve the Iran nuclear issue, Li added.

MENAFN25042025000067011011ID1109471843

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search