China, Russia And Iran Reaffirm Dialogue As Only Viable Path For Resolving Iranian Nuclear Issue
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) China, Russia, and Iran have emphasized that political and diplomatic engagement based on mutual respect remains the only viable and practical path for resolving the Iran nuclear issue. The three countries agreed that the IAEA and its director general possess the necessary potential and expertise to contribute constructively to this process, with the goal of supporting diplomatic efforts and addressing the issue in a positive and practical manner.
This came following a joint meeting in Vienna that brought together China's permanent representative to the IAEA Li Song, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, his Russian counterpart Mikhail Ulyanov, and Iranian counterpart Reza Najafi.
China and Russia expressed support for Iran in strengthening dialogue and cooperation with the IAEA, Li noted, according to Xinhua News Agency.
Li said that China appreciates Iran's commitment not to develop nuclear weapons, respects its right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy, and supports Iran in conducting dialogue with all parties, including the United States, to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests through consultation and negotiation.
China is willing to further enhance communication and cooperation with Russia, Iran, and the IAEA to inject positive momentum into diplomatic efforts to resolve the Iran nuclear issue, Li added.
