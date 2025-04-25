'Qatar Adopts Unique Approach To Strengthening Multilateral Diplomacy'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, which falls on April 24 every year, was celebrated yesterday with a special event themed“Arabic Language as a Cultural Bridge for African Multilateral Diplomacy” at the United Nations House in Doha.

The event, which had in attendance a majority of African non-Arabic-speaking countries in Doha, was organised by the Unesco Regional Office for the Gulf States and Yemen and the Green Zone Foundation (GZF), in collaboration with the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture, and Science and the Ministry of Culture. A Letter of Intent was signed between UNESCO and the Green Zone Foundation during the event.



Present at the event were H E Sheikha Hanouf bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the Director of the International Organizations Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Salah Khaled, the Unesco Representative to the Gulf States and Yemen and Director of the UNESCO Office in Doha; Darwish Ahmed Al-Shebani, the President and Founder of GZF; along with over 35 diplomats, scholars, cultural specialists, and media representatives, all gathered to emphasise the profound richness of Arabic culture in Africa and its essential contribution to promoting peace, unity, and mutual understanding throughout the continent.

From literature and calligraphy to music and cuisine, Arabic cultural heritage is deeply embedded in the daily lives of millions across African nations and remains a powerful driver of identity, resilience, and social cohesion.

Speaking at the event, Sheikha Hanouf noted that the celebration of the day embodies the global commitment to peace and symbiosis and the importance of international cooperation and constructive dialogue in building a more secure, stable, and just world.

“The State of Qatar, out of its firm belief in the importance of multilateralism and diplomacy, has made dialogue and cooperation the foundation of its foreign policy. In this spirit, Qatar has adopted a unique approach to strengthening multilateral diplomacy through active engagement in regional and international organisations, support for United Nations initiatives, and participation in mediation efforts aimed at resolving conflicts,” she noted.

Sheikha Hanouf added that the determined efforts undertaken by the State of Qatar to support the Arabic language and preserve its cultural diversity, particularly within the African context, cannot be overlooked.

“Qatar has established numerous institutions and initiatives aimed at promoting the status of the Arabic language, such as the Qatar Center for the Arabic Language, which focuses on developing and teaching Arabic curricula abroad, especially in Africa,” she said.

The event also provided a platform to explore Arabic as a key tool of cultural diplomacy, advancing regional peace, stability, and unity in diversity, focusing on African contexts. It highlighted the proactive efforts of many African governments in recent years to integrate Arab diaspora communities into their societies, promoting inclusivity and social cohesion.

In his speech, Khaled noted that Unesco has chosen the day to honour a language spoken by nearly 450 million people worldwide and holding official status in nearly 25 countries, and which has an exceptional linguistic and cultural heritage even in non-Arabic-speaking countries, including the majority of the African continent.

“Arabic is not merely a language; it is a vibrant tapestry woven with threads of history, culture, science, philosophy, and spirituality. From the ancient trade routes that crisscrossed the Sahara, facilitating the exchange of goods and ideas, to the contemporary platforms of political and economic cooperation, the Arabic language has consistently acted as a bridge,” he said.

He added that Unesco, with its mandate to build peace in the minds of men and women through education, science, culture, and communication, recognises the intrinsic link between language, culture, and peace.“Unesco understands that linguistic diversity is not a barrier, but rather a rich resource that can foster intercultural dialogue and mutual respect, Khaled said.

He mentioned that Unesco focuses on Africa through its Operational Strategy for Priority Africa (OSPA) 2022-2029, which includes special programmes and initiatives to tackle the continent's specific challenges and promote sustainable development and peace. The celebration underscored the role of multilateralism and diplomacy in addressing global challenges.

