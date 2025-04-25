AS Tallinna Vesi Held An Investor Conference Webinar To Introduce The Results Of The First Quarter Of 2025
We thank all the participants! Webinar recording is available here and the presentation is available here .
AS Tallinna Vesi ́s financial and operational results for the 1st quarter of 2025 are available here .
Additional information:
Taavi Gröön
Chief Financial Officer
AS Tallinna Vesi
(+372) 626 2200
