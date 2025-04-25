US-Iran Talks Making Progress, Says Trump

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump has said that negotiations with Iran regarding its nuclear program are progressing“very well.”

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump said,“I think we're doing very well with respect to Iran, and we're having very serious meetings,” Anadolu news agency reported.

He went on to add,“One option is not a good option. It's not a good option at all. But I think we're making significant progress on an agreement with Iran. We're doing a lot of things-well on our way. We could reach a very, very good decision, and many lives could be saved.”

Over the past two weeks, the US and Iran have held two rounds of high-level negotiations, with senior delegations meeting in Oman and Rome. Trump has set a 60-day window for an agreement to be reached, though it remains unclear when this deadline will officially close.

Meanwhile, BBC Persian also reported on the matter, quoting Trump as saying that“very serious meetings” were held during the talks between the two countries. He reiterated,“There are only two options regarding Iran, and one of them is not a good option at all.”

Trump emphasized that a positive agreement with Iran could lead to a very favorable decision, potentially saving many lives.

Another round of working-level negotiations is scheduled for Saturday.

sa