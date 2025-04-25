UP Board Results Declared: 90.11 Pc Pass In High School, 81.15 Pc In Intermediate

MENAFN - IANS) Prayagraj, April 25 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education on Friday announced the results of the Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) examinations.

This year, the pass percentage stood at an impressive 90.11 per cent for High School and 81.15 per cent for the Intermediate.

In the Class 12 results, Mehak Jaiswal emerged as the state topper, while Yash Pratap Singh secured the top position in the Class 10 results.

The results were declared in the presence of UP Board Chairman Dr. Mahendra Dev, Secretary Bhagwati Singh, and other members of the Examination Committee at the board headquarters in Prayagraj.

According to official data, a total of 54,37,233 students had registered for the board examinations this year -- 27,32,216 for High School and 27,05,017 for Intermediate.

Among High School examinees, 14,49,736 were boys and 12,82,458 were girls, while 14,58,983 boys and 12,46,024 girls were enrolled for the Intermediate exams.

The examinations were held between February 24 and March 12, 2025, and were conducted across 8,140 examination centres over just 13 working days, ensuring a smooth and timely process. Evaluation of answer sheets took place at 261 evaluation centres from March 19 to April 2, 2025.

Congratulating students, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared a message on the social media platform X, saying: "Hearty congratulations to all meritorious students who have secured a place in the merit list of the UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams. Your success is a result of hard work, discipline, and determination. This achievement has made your parents and teachers proud. Wishing you all a bright and successful future."

He also announced that the state government will felicitate all toppers at the state and district levels.

In a message to those who could not clear the exams, the Chief Minister said, "Failure should not be a reason for despair. It offers an opportunity for self-reflection and growth. Do not be disheartened - try again. Success is waiting for you."