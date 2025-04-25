Sharjah Ruler Visits Muscat International Book Fair And Signs His Latest Work: The Portuguese In The Sea Of Oman: Annals Of History 1497 CE 1757 CE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, visited the 29th edition of the Muscat International Book Fair, held under the theme“Cultural Diversity: A Treasure of Civilisations”, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

During his visit, on Thursday, His Highness signed his most recent historical publication, The Portuguese in the Sea of Oman: Annals of History 1497 CE – 1757 CE, published by Al Qasimi Publications.

The Ruler of Sharjah was accompanied by a distinguished delegation including: Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, His Excellency Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, His Excellency Mohammed bin Nekhaira Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority, Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality, Mohamed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, and Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, along with several senior officials.

During his tour, His Highness stopped by the pavilion of Al Sharqiyah North Governorate, the Guest of Honour at this year's fair. Governor Mahmoud bin Yahya Al Dhahli provided an overview of the region's participation and the cultural traditions and heritage showcased. His Highness also viewed a video presentation highlighting the natural landscapes and diverse topography of the governorate.

In appreciation, Sharjah Ruler received a commemorative sculpture titled“The Doorstep”, inspired by Omani architecture, along with various gifts, publications, and mementos from participating institutions in recognition of his visit.

His Highness toured the halls of the fair, which features 674 publishing houses from 35 countries. He was introduced to exhibits by the Oman News Agency, the Omani Ministry of Information, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, and the National Records and Archives Authority. During his visit, he also engaged in conversations with prominent intellectuals, writers, and scholars participating in the fair.

The newly launched work is a monumental 21-volume historical series published in both Arabic and English. Each volume ranges from 400 to 600 pages, with the complete set totaling over 10,500 pages. Together, the volumes include 1,138 original documents-letters, reports, and complete manuscripts-sourced from archival centres around the world.

The content is organised chronologically, with each volume presenting events that occurred year by year in the form of annual chronicles. At the end of each volume, readers will find a comprehensive index for research, as well as detailed footnotes and references accompanying the documents. Beyond letters and reports, the series includes full texts of rare books and previously unpublished manuscripts by Portuguese authors.

The Portuguese in the Sea of Oman is an invaluable historical treasure, documenting critical events that unfolded in the Sea of Oman over a 260-year period. The series captures the era when Portuguese fleets navigated their way to India, detailing every significant event and battle that took place during this formative time.

This comprehensive chronicle sheds light on historical truths revealed for the first time, backed by meticulous scholarly research and well-documented evidence. Through persistent efforts and unwavering dedication, His Highness successfully completed this exceptional academic and historical undertaking.

In this rare historical compilation, His Highness adopted a unique and rigorous research approach. He amassed an extensive collection of Portuguese, Dutch, and British manuscripts. The archival material underwent several stages: it was first sorted by year, and then translated from Old Portuguese to Modern Portuguese, and subsequently to English and Arabic.

The series“The Portuguese in the Sea of Oman: Annals of History 1497 CE – 1757 CE” takes the reader on a historical journey, revealing events as recorded in Portuguese letters, reports, and literary works. It provides invaluable insight into the political, economic, and social conditions that shaped the Sea of Oman and its surrounding regions during this pivotal era in world history.