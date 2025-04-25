Prehost Releases Technical Analysis On Web Hosting's Impact On SEO Performance

Googlebot crawler

- Mateusz MazurekCA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In today's ultra-competitive digital landscape, businesses often focus on content, keywords and link-building-but overlook one of the most foundational SEO factors: web hosting. Mateusz Mazurek, solopreneur and author of Prehost explains how server performance, reliability, security, and location directly influence your Google rankings, user experience and crawl budget.Key Findings & Insights1. Page Speed & Core Web Vitals- Google considers page speed a ranking signal since 2010 and, with the 2021 Page Experience update, elevated Core Web Vitals (LCP, INP, CLS) to critical metrics.- A recent independent study of 143,827 URLs by SEO expert Neil Patel confirms that Time To First Byte (TTFB) strongly correlates with higher search positions.2. Uptime, SLA & Stability- Even short outages can trigger real-time ranking drops. A 2017 OVH outage, for example, caused hundreds of domains to plummet in the SERPs-only to recover days later.- Look for providers that guarantee at least 99.5% uptime in a transparent Service Level Agreement (SLA) and offer clear compensation if they fail to meet it.3. Security & Trust Signals- Hacked sites lose visibility: Google's Safe Browsing warnings deter users and suppress rankings.- Essential safeguards include free SSL (HTTPS), a robust Web Application Firewall (WAF) and site isolation in shared-hosting environments to prevent cross-contamination.4. Server Location & Crawl Budget- Google uses server IP location plus domain signals (TLD, language tags) to geo-target search results.- Faster hosting improves crawl health, enabling Googlebot to index your content more frequently and thoroughly.5. Under-the-Hood Performance Boosters- Hardware: SSD/NVMe over HDD; dedicated CPU/RAM allocations.- Software: LiteSpeed outperforms Apache and Nginx by up to 84× in request throughput.- PHP updates: Each new release delivers measurable speed gains-choose hosts that support the latest versions.- In-memory caching (Redis or Memcached) dramatically reduces back-end latency.“Too many businesses underestimate how server-side choices cascade into SEO performance,” says Mateusz Mazurek from Prehost .“Selecting a high-quality host is not just an IT decision-it's a marketing decision that shapes user experience, brand trust and organic visibility.”Prehost helps choose fast, reliable, and secure hosting services tailored to website needs. Web Hosting Benchmarks are based on real user data from over 17 million popular websites. Link:

