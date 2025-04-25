IPL 2025: We're Crumbling In Crunch Moments, Says Sandeep After RR Implode Again

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Following another implosion by Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a run-chase in IPL 2025, veteran fast-bowler Sandeep Sharma admitted the side has been faltering in crucial moments.

At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, RR began their chase of 206 with a bang, thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal's 49. But the side botched up the chase at the fag end yet again to suffer an 11-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). This defeat has also meant that RR's playoffs hopes are now hanging by a slim thread.

"We haven't been able to grab the crunch moments, whether we are chasing or defending a total. In T20s, all teams get those moments, those opportunities, that you must catch. This year, we are dropping important catches, we are losing wickets exactly when we need to step on the accelerator. It happens in T20s, and that's been our concern. We are crumbling in the crunch moments," said Sandeep at the conclusion of the match.

He also believes RR is hugely missing their skipper, Sanju Samson, who has been on the sidelines due to a side strain suffered during their clash against Delhi Capitals (DC), where they lost the match in the Super Over. Samson previously didn't captain RR in the first three games due to a finger injury.

"Obviously, his absence has been felt. He's a very experienced captain and player, and as a batsman, he's very smart. So yes, his absence has definitely been felt. He didn't captain the first three matches, and after that, he got a side injury again. Obviously, all this is costing us. All these things have come together and are pulling the team down," he added.

RR, now on the eighth place in the points table, are now on a five-match losing streak in IPL 2025. The last time they lost five consecutive games was in the IPL 2009-10 seasons. "I think we should go to the ground and express ourselves and look at each match as a separate entity and try to win them. In T20s, streaks are very crucial, whether you are winning or losing."

"In all three games (that RR has lost), we needed nine runs an over, and in T20s these days, the kind of hitting ability we see, a run rate of nine shouldn't be tough. But we are losing wickets in between and when we try to accelerate, it's not happening. We are losing wickets when we need to bring the asking rate down and are not being able to execute the plans.”

"Last season, we were able to do exactly that. We had the same people: Riyan (Parag), Dhruv (Jurel), Yashasvi (Jaiswal). They were winning those moments. We were fielding well. That's another thing we are lacking this year," elaborated Sandeep. The side will next host current table toppers Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday evening.