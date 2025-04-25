Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Terranet Publishes The Annual Report For 2024


2025-04-25 03:30:54
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Terranet AB (publ) today publishes the annual report for 2024, including the corporate governance report and the auditor's report. The report is available at the company's website

This information is such that Terranet AB is required to make public in accordance with the EU's Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was made public by the Company's contact person below on 25 April 2025, at 09.30 CET.

For more information, please contact:
Lars Lindell, VD
E-mail: ...

About Terranet AB (publ)
Terranet's goal is to save lives in urban traffic. The company develops innovative technical solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV). Terranet's anti-collision system BlincVision laser scans and detects road objects up to ten times faster than any other ADAS technology available today.

The company is headquartered in Lund, with offices in Gothenburg and Stuttgart. Since 2017, Terranet has been listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B). Follow our journey at:

Attachments

  • 250425 Annual report 2024
  • Terranet annual report 2024

MENAFN25042025004107003653ID1109471810

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search