Bitcoin’S $93,000 Hold Signals Power Shift As Institutional Buyers Dominate
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bitcoin's price action on April 25, 2025, tells a clear story of growing institutional dominance and shifting market dynamics.
Data from Farside and multiple trading platforms confirm that Bitcoin maintained levels above $93,000 through the night, supported by a surge in ETF inflows and a technical structure that favors further upside.
The global crypto market cap reached $2.92 trillion, with Bitcoin's own capitalization exceeding $1.8 trillion. The past 24 hours saw Bitcoin's price stabilize between $93,000 and $94,000, with a 0.56 percent daily gain.
Trading volumes spiked, and technical signals on the hourly chart show the price consolidating above both the 50-hour and 200-hour moving averages. Bollinger Bands narrowed after a period of expansion, hinting at a potential volatility squeeze.
Analysts point to $93,500 as a key support level, with resistance near $94,000. If Bitcoin maintains this support, historical patterns suggest another leg up could follow, possibly targeting the $100,000 mark in the coming weeks.
The real force behind this stability and upward pressure comes from institutional flows. On April 24, Bitcoin ETFs attracted $442 million in net inflows, with BlackRock 's IBIT alone pulling in $327.3 million.
These inflows represent a dramatic deviation from the 2025 daily average, which Glassnode reports as just 23 BTC per day. This week's activity reached nearly $1 billion in a single day, an event that stands out even when compared to the ETF market's entire history since its 2024 inception.
Bitcoin Price Action
Institutional buyers, including sovereign wealth funds, have become the marginal price setters, while retail activity has softened. On-chain data supports this shift.
The number of active Bitcoin addresses rose 10 percent to 1.1 million, and the network's hash rate increased by 5 percent to 250 EH/s. These metrics reflect rising network activity and growing miner confidence, which reinforce the bullish outlook.
Meanwhile, Ethereum and other major altcoins like Solana and Ripple saw mixed results. Ethereum struggled to hold $1,800, while Solana traded above $151, showing bullish momentum but also signs of being overbought.
The broader context includes macroeconomic uncertainty and a move by large investors to seek refuge in assets with scarcity and durability. Bitcoin's appeal as a hedge against currency devaluation and policy shifts has grown, especially as traditional safe havens like gold lose ground.
The market's reaction to institutional flows, rather than retail speculation, now drives price discovery and volatility. Bitcoin's ability to hold above $93,000, in the face of shifting global conditions and record-setting ETF inflows, marks a transition in market leadership.
The data shows that institutional capital, not retail enthusiasm, now sets the tone for Bitcoin's price and its next moves.
