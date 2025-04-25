Metabolic Testing Market Size, Demand, Forecast To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Metabolic testing refers to a series of diagnostic procedures that assess the body's metabolic functions, including the measurement of energy expenditure, oxygen consumption, and other related parameters. These tests help evaluate how efficiently the body burns calories, how well it processes nutrients, and how it responds to physical activity. Metabolic testing is commonly used to identify underlying metabolic disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and thyroid issues. It also plays a crucial role in personalizing fitness and nutrition plans, as well as monitoring health in clinical settings.

Market Dynamics Rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases drives the global market

The global metabolic testing market is witnessing significant growth, largely driven by the increasing incidence of lifestyle-related diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders. With unhealthy eating habits and sedentary behavior becoming more widespread, the demand for reliable metabolic monitoring solutions has intensified.

According to the World Obesity Atlas 2022, over 1 billion people are projected to be living with obesity by 2030. Similarly, the International Diabetes Federation reports that more than 400 million adults currently suffer from diabetes, a figure expected to rise substantially in the near future.

These concerning trends highlight the critical need for early detection and tailored treatment approaches, thereby accelerating the adoption of advanced metabolic testing technologies.

Advancements in testing technologies create tremendous opportunities

Technological innovation is creating promising opportunities in the global metabolic testing market, particularly through the development of more precise, user-friendly solutions. Emerging technologies are enabling easier, real-time assessment of metabolic health, often without the need for invasive procedures. Non-invasive methods, in particular, are revolutionizing how data is collected and monitored.

At CES 2025, several pioneering advancements were showcased, signaling a strong shift toward real-time, non-invasive testing. One standout example is MOGLU by Apollon, a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) device that employs Raman spectroscopy to detect glucose-reactive signals through the skin. Currently in clinical trials in collaboration with MIT's Biological Engineering department, MOGLU is targeting FDA approval in 2025.

These cutting-edge developments are paving the way for more accessible, accurate, and personalized metabolic health monitoring, unlocking new growth opportunities for the market.

Regional Analysis

North America leads the global metabolic testing market , driven by increasing health awareness and advancements in medical technology. The region's well-established healthcare infrastructure, coupled with rising obesity rates and chronic diseases, fuels the demand for metabolic testing solutions. The U.S., in particular, has a large number of hospitals, clinics, and research facilities implementing these tests. For instance, companies like LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics are offering a range of metabolic tests to monitor conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and metabolic syndrome. This trend contributes to North America's market dominance, with a substantial share of revenue generated from these testing services.

The global metabolic testing market size was valued at USD 547.32 million in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 589.03 million in 2025 to reach USD 1,060.82 million by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 7.63% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By technology, the global metabolic testing market is segmented into RMR analysis, VO2 Max Analysis, and body composition analysis. The VO2 Max analysis segment owns the highest market share.

By applications, the market is segmented into metabolic disorders, lifestyle diseases, human performance testing, critical care, dysmetabolic syndrome X, and others. The metabolic disorders segment owns the highest market share.

By product, the market is segmented into software, CPET systems, ECGs/EKGs attachable to CPET systems, metabolic carts, and body composition analysers. The metabolic carts segment owns the highest market share.

By end-user, the global metabolic testing market is segmented into hospitals, laboratories, sports training centers, and others. The hospitals segment owns the highest market share. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

In February 2025 , ENDRA Life Sciences made significant strides in advancing metabolic disease detection through its Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®) technology. The company has installed its first TAEUS liver system at King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in London, initiating a clinical study to compare its liver fat assessment accuracy with MRI, the acknowledged research standard. This study aims to evaluate the TAEUS technology's performance and is expected to include approximately 75 subjects, with findings intended for publication in a peer-reviewed medical journal.

By TechnologyRMR AnalysisVO2 Max AnalysisBody Composition AnalysisBy ApplicationsMetabolic DisordersLifestyle DiseasesHuman Performance TestingCritical CareDysmetabolic Syndrome XOthersBy ProductSoftwareCPET SystemsECGs/EKGs Attachable To CPET SystemsMetabolic CartsBody Composition AnalysersBy End-UserHospitalsLaboratoriesSports Training CentersOtherBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa