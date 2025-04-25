Carbon Nanotubes Market Growth, Trends & Share By 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Carbon nanotubes (CNTs) are cylindrical nanostructures made of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice, similar to graphene. They have remarkable mechanical, electrical, and thermal properties, making them highly valuable in various industries. CNTs can be single-walled (SWCNTs) or multi-walled (MWCNTs), with diameters ranging from nanometers to micrometers. Their exceptional strength, lightweight nature, and high electrical conductivity make them useful in applications like electronics, aerospace, medicine, and energy storage.

Market Dynamics Rising demand for lightweight and strong materials drives the global market

The growing demand for materials that combine lightweight properties with exceptional strength is a key driver of the global carbon nanotubes (CNT) market . Industries such as aerospace, automotive, and space exploration are increasingly turning to CNTs for their superior strength-to-weight ratio, which enables the development of advanced composite materials that are both durable and efficient.

For example, in April 2024, MIT engineers unveiled a novel“nano stitching” method that uses vertically aligned CNTs as microscopic reinforcements between composite layers. This technique boosted the crack resistance of carbon fiber laminates by 60%, significantly enhancing their suitability for aircraft and spacecraft applications.

Such innovations not only improve structural performance but also contribute to weight reduction, leading to lower fuel consumption and improved overall efficiency. As industries prioritize lightweight yet robust materials, CNT adoption is expected to accelerate.

Growth in renewable energy applications

The increasing integration of carbon nanotubes (CNTs) in renewable energy applications presents a major market opportunity. CNTs enhance the performance of solar cells, batteries, and fuel cells due to their excellent electrical conductivity, lightweight nature, and mechanical strength. Their role in improving photovoltaic efficiency and energy storage solutions is gaining traction.

In March 2023, researchers from the University of Warwick, Oxford Materials, and SuperSTEM unveiled a groundbreaking advancement in solar energy technology. They successfully synthesized halide perovskite-like nanowires as small as 1.2 nanometers in diameter by encapsulating them within single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs). This achievement represents the smallest conceivable isolated halide perovskite structures formed within carbon nanotubes.

Such innovations highlight the potential of CNTs in next-generation solar panels and energy storage systems, driving their demand as the world moves toward sustainable power solutions.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific dominates the global carbon nanotubes market, driven by strong demand from industries like electronics, automotive, and energy storage. China leads in CNT production, with companies such as Cnano and SUSN Nano Technology expanding manufacturing capacities. The region's booming EV sector fuels CNT use in lithium-ion batteries, enhancing conductivity and durability. Moreover, Japan and South Korea contribute significantly, leveraging CNTs in advanced semiconductor applications. Government investments in nanotechnology, particularly in China and India, further accelerate market growth.

Key Highlights



The global carbon nanotubes market size was valued at USD 3.24 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 3.68 billion in 2025 to reach USD 10.36 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.72% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By type, the global carbon nanotubes market is segmented into multi-walled carbon nanotubes and single-walled carbon nanotubes. The Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNTs) segment owns the highest market share.

By method, the global carbon nanotubes market is segmented into chemical vapor deposition, catalytic chemical vapor deposition, high-pressure carbon monoxide reaction, and others. The Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) segment dominates the global market.

By applications, the market is segmented into electronics and semiconductors, advanced materials, chemical and polymers, batteries and capacitors, aerospace and defense, energy, medical, and others. The electronics and semiconductor segment owns the highest market share. Asia-Pacific is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Resonac Holdings CorporationHanwha Solutions Chemical Division CorporationArry International Group LimitedCarbon Solutions, Inc.Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co., LtdArkemaCHASMCabot CorporationNanocyl SAContinental Carbon Nanotechnologies, Inc. Recent Developments

In January 2025, Rice University researchers achieved a significant breakthrough in CNT recycling, demonstrating that CNT fibers can be fully recycled without any loss in their structure or properties. The team, led by Professor Matteo Pasquali, utilized solution-spun CNT fibers created by dissolving fiber-grade commercial CNTs in chlorosulfonic acid, a widely used industrial solvent.

Segmentation

By TypeMulti-Walled Carbon NanotubeSingle-Walled Carbon NanotubeBy MethodChemical Vapor DepositionCatalytic Chemical Vapor DepositionHigh-Pressure Carbon Monoxide ReactionOthersBy ApplicationsElectronics and SemiconductorsAdvanced MaterialsChemical and PolymersBatteries and CapacitorsAerospace and DefenseEnergyMedicalOthersBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa