Fresh Fish Market Growth, Trends & Demand Analysis By 2033

Fresh fish refers to fish that is caught and immediately processed without being preserved through any methods, typically sold within a short time frame to maintain its high quality. This type of fish is valued for its superior taste, texture, and nutritional content, as it has not undergone any preservation processes that could alter its natural state. Freezing can be applied to fresh fish to extend its shelf life while preserving its freshness, making it available for longer periods and convenient for transport across regions.

Market Dynamics The growing demand due to high health benefits drives the global market

The growing consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with fresh fish consumption is a key driver of the global fresh fish market. Fresh fish is widely valued for being a rich source of lean protein and vital nutrients, especially omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to support heart, brain, and overall health.

For instance, the American Heart Association recommends eating at least two servings of fatty fish per week, highlighting omega-3's role in reducing inflammation, lowering blood pressure, and decreasing triglyceride levels-factors that collectively promote cardiovascular well-being.

As awareness around nutrition, wellness, and disease prevention continues to grow, an increasing number of consumers are incorporating fresh fish into their diets, boosting demand and driving market expansion.

Government initiatives supporting aquaculture and sustainable fishing

Government-backed initiatives promoting aquaculture and sustainable fishing practices are unlocking substantial growth opportunities in the global fresh fish market. As countries increasingly recognize the importance of sustainable seafood for ensuring food security and fostering economic development, they are introducing targeted policies, funding, and programs to support responsible fisheries and aquaculture expansion.

For example, in February 2024, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) launched the "Blue Transformation" initiative, which aims to increase global aquaculture production by 35% by 2030. This program focuses on meeting rising seafood demand while prioritizing sustainability and the protection of aquatic ecosystems.

These strategic efforts are creating an enabling environment for fresh fish producers and exporters, encouraging growth that aligns with environmental and economic goals.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific dominates the global fresh fish market due to its vast coastline, rich aquatic biodiversity, and strong seafood consumption culture. Countries like China, Japan, and Indonesia are among the top producers and consumers of fresh fish, driven by both domestic demand and export opportunities. China alone accounts for a large share of global aquaculture production. The popularity of traditional seafood dishes like sushi in Japan and grilled fish in Southeast Asia further fuels regional demand. Moreover, government support for sustainable fisheries and modern cold chain logistics enhances market efficiency and growth, maintaining the region's leadership in the global market.

Key Highlights



The global fresh fish market size was valued at USD 241.45 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 248.49 billion in 2025 to reach USD 308.49 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 2.76% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By product, the global fresh fish market is segmented into pelagicand demersal. The segment owns the highest market share. The pelagic segment owns the highest market share.

By form, the market is segmented into fresh and frozen. The segment owns the highest market share. The fresh segment owns the highest market share.

By distribution channel, the global fresh fish market is segmented into offline and online. The segment owns the highest market share. The offline segment owns the highest market share. Asia-Pacific is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

MowiThai Union Group PCLCermaq Group ASHuon AquaStolt Sea FarmStehr GroupLeigh FisheriesTrue World FoodsGrieg Seafood ASAPriory Fishery Ltd. Recent Developments

In December 2024, the U.S. updated its National Aquaculture Development Plan for the first time in 40 years. This comprehensive plan aims to foster sustainable growth in the aquaculture sector by encouraging investment, ensuring environmental responsibility, enhancing food security, supporting innovation, streamlining regulations, and promoting public-private partnerships.

Segmentation

By ProductPelagicDemersalBy FormFreshFrozenBy Distribution ChannelOfflineOnlineBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa