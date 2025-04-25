Burn Care Market Size, Top Share, Forecast To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Burn care refers to the medical management and treatment of heat injuries, which can range from minor superficial burns to severe, life-threatening injuries affecting multiple layers of skin and underlying tissues. It involves a multidisciplinary approach that includes wound cleaning, infection control, pain management, fluid resuscitation, and advanced techniques such as skin grafting and tissue regeneration. Depending on the severity, heat injury treatment may be administered in outpatient settings, specialized burn units, or intensive care facilities.

Market Dynamics The growing incidence of burn injuries drives the global market

One of the primary drivers of the global burn care market is the growing incidence of burn injuries, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. Rapid urbanization, unsafe cooking practices, industrial accidents, and limited access to safety infrastructure have contributed to a rise in burn cases worldwide.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), burns account for approximately 180,000 deaths annually, with the vast majority occurring in these regions. Non-fatal burns are a leading cause of morbidity, often resulting in prolonged hospitalization, disfigurement, and disability.

This rising burden has led to increased demand for effective wound care products, skin grafts, and rehabilitation services. As a result, healthcare systems and companies are prioritizing innovations and expanding access to specialized treatment facilities.

Technological advancements in burn treatments create tremendous opportunities

Technological advancements in burn treatment are creating major growth opportunities in the global burn care market. Breakthroughs in regenerative medicine, advanced wound care, and biotechnology are revolutionizing the management of burn injuries by offering faster recovery, enhanced healing, and more personalized care solutions.

For example, in September 2024, AVITA Medical marked a milestone with the first clinical use of its FDA-approved RECELL GOTM System at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia. This next-generation device enables autologous cell harvesting, using the patient's own skin to treat thermal burns and full-thickness wounds. The successful procedure signaled the start of RECELL GO's rollout across top burn centers in the U.S.

These cutting-edge innovations are expanding the range of effective treatments and significantly improving outcomes for burn patients, helping to enhance their quality of life and fueling market expansion worldwide.

Regional Analysis

North America remains the dominant region in the global burn care market , driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high patient awareness, and extensive medical research. The U.S. holds a significant share, with the growing number of burn cases, both accidental and chemical, fueling demand for heat injury treatment products. Key players like Johnson & Johnson and 3M have contributed to the market's growth by innovating burn dressings, gels, and ointments. Moreover, the availability of specialized burn care centers and government initiatives supporting treatment further strengthens North America's leadership in this sector.

Key Highlights



The global burn care market size was valued at USD 2.65 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 2.84 billion in 2025 to reach USD 4.87 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 6.98% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By product, the market is segmented into advanced burn care, biologics, traditional burn care, and others. The advanced segment owns the highest market share.

By depth of burn, the market is segmented into minor burns, partial-thickness burns, and full-thickness burns. The partial-thickness segment dominates the global market.

By cause, the market is segmented into thermal burns, electrical burns, radiation burns, chemical burns, and friction burns. The thermal burns segment owns the highest market share.

By end-user, the global burn care market is segmented into hospitals, outpatient facilities, home care, and research & manufacturing. The hospitals segment dominates the global market. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Hollister IncorporatedCardinal HealthColoplast Corp.Acelity L.P. Inc.Smith & NephewJohnson & Johnson Recent Developments

In November 2024 , Hamilton Health Sciences initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial that focuses on using stem cells derived from patients' own burned skin to treat extensive burns. This innovative approach aims to accelerate the healing process and enhance the quality of life for individuals suffering from severe, deep burns. By utilizing autologous stem cells, the treatment seeks to promote faster tissue regeneration, reduce scarring, and improve overall recovery outcomes.

Segmentation

By ProductAdvanced Burn CareBiologicsTraditional Burn CareOthersBy Depth of BurnMinor BurnsPartial-Thickness BurnsFull-Thickness BurnsBy CauseThermal BurnsElectrical BurnsRadiation BurnsChemical BurnsFriction BurnsBy End-UserHospitalsOutpatient FacilitiesHome CareResearch & ManufacturingBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa