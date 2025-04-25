MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) data-text="Chinachem Group Pioneers Asia's First Triple-Themed Syndicated Loan" data-link=" Group Pioneers Asia's First Triple-Themed Syndicated Loan" class="whatsapp" Accelerating Green Buildings & Socially Inclusive Urban Development

Chinachem Group seals a key financial partnership with Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited, DBS Bank Hong Kong, Hang Seng Bank Limited, and The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited at the Signing Ceremony of the HK$8,000,000,000 Green, Social and Sustainability-Linked Syndicated Loan in Hong Kong on 24 April 2025.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 April 2025 - Chinachem Group ('CCG') announced today the successful closure of an HK$8 billion syndicated loan facility ('the Facility'), marking its debut syndicated loan and establishing a new benchmark for sustainable finance in Asia. As the region's first syndicated loan to combine green, social and sustainability-linked components, the Facility garnered exceptional market reception, with final commitments from 12 leading international, regional and local banks, oversubscribed by over 2.5 times the initial target.The overwhelming responses reflect CCG's exceptional financial position and strong corporate governance, which secure unwavering support and confidence from our banking partners despite the prevailing cautious market environments and geopolitical tension. With the new financing secured, CCG's financial and liquidity position is further bolstered, enabling it to continue investing, driving growth, and delivering sustainable long-term value.Adding to the enhanced financial strength, the innovative financing structure of the Facility also reinforces CCG's position at the forefront of responsible development while creating a replicable model for aligning financial instruments with sustainable urban transformation.Peter Brien, Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director of Chinachem Group Holdings Limited, says, 'This triple-themed Facility exemplifies our vision of building sustainable legacies where environmental stewardship, social responsibility and financial performance converge. It directly accelerates our CCG 3050+ carbon reduction roadmap, which commits by 2030 to reduce carbon intensity by at least 51.8% from our 2020 baseline. By aligning financing with measurable sustainability outcomes, we're institutionalising responsible development at every level of our business.'Andy Cheung, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Chinachem Group, says, 'The overwhelming support from our banking partners demonstrates our shared commitment to future-proofing Hong Kong's development. The Facility provides both the capital and accountability framework we need to deliver lasting value for our stakeholders, our communities and our urban environment.'The Facility operates under CCG's enhanced Sustainable Finance Framework, fully aligned with the 'Hong Kong Taxonomy for Sustainable Finance' published by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.The Facility is backed by:Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners1. Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited2. DBS Bank Hong Kong3. Hang Seng Bank Limited4. The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation LimitedMandated Lead Arrangers5. Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd.6. Bank of Communications (Hong Kong) Limited7. Industrial Bank Co., Ltd., Hong Kong BranchLead Arranger8. OCBC Bank (Hong Kong) LimitedArrangers9. Bank of East Asia10. China Everbright Bank Co., Ltd., Hong Kong Branch11. Chiyu Banking Corporation Limited12. Nanyang Commercial Bank, LimitedFacility AgentHang Seng Bank LimitedSole ESG CoordinatorThe Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation LimitedHashtag: #ChinachemGroup

About Chinachem Group

Founded in 1960, Chinachem Group ('CCG') is a leading private real estate company in Hong Kong. CCG manages a diverse portfolio of investment and development properties with a footprint of over 9 million square feet. Leveraging its extensive expertise in real estate development, CCG delivers high-quality residential spaces and maintains a robust pipeline of commercial projects, while its property services business creates value by managing assets for sustainable, long-term growth.

CCG is also a hotel owner and operator, managing and operating properties under the Nina Hotels and Lodgewood by Nina Hospitality brands. The acquisition of Pine Care Group marks CCG's expansion into elderly care services, underscoring its commitment to delivering pristine care for the elderly.

With a workforce of over 4,000 employees, CCG is dedicated to making better places to live, work and raise future generations in Hong Kong and beyond.

Chinachem Group