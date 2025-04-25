G-DRAGON 2025 World Tour [Bermensch] IN MACAU, Presented By Galaxy Macau, Landing In Galaxy Arena This June.
'King of K-pop' Long-Awaited Return! Countdown Begins for Ticket Sales on April 30MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 April 2025 - Get ready for an unforgettable music experience as G-DRAGON, the 'King of K-pop,' announced the G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [bermensch] IN MACAU, presented by Galaxy Macau, set to light up the Galaxy Arena on June 7-8. This marks his first solo performance in eight years and is a highly anticipated stop of his Asian tour. Over two electrifying nights, G-DRAGON will set the stage ablaze with his loyal FAMs (G-DRAGON fans) in attendance! Pre-sale tickets go on sale on April 28 at 12:00 noon, with general sales opening on April 30 at 12:00 noon.
This concert is a collaboration between Galaxy Corporation, AEG Presents, TME Live, and CHESSMAN, presented by Galaxy Macau and sponsored by HSBC, Trip Group and HopeGoo.
This year, G-DRAGON made his long-awaited return with his third solo studio album, bermensch, in February, announcing the start of his world tour. The tour kicked off with two sold-out shows at Goyang Stadium, and Macau will be the fifth stop after Tokyo and Bulacan, and Osaka, generating immense excitement among FAMs eager to see the K-pop legend live.
The Galaxy Arena, Macau's largest indoor venue, holds up to 16,000 guests, making it the perfect spot for this major event. Since its grand opening, it has hosted numerous international artists. With state-of-the-art sound systems and unobstructed views, the venue offers a 360-degree audiovisual experience, ensuring fans don't miss a moment of the action. Whether you're a fan of his music or captivated by his stage presence, the Macau stop is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. This event is being hailed as the 'K-pop event of the year,' sure to create a buzz for tickets! Don't miss the pre-sale on April 28 at 12:00 noon be there to witness the king's triumphant comeback!
Tickets are priced MOP2,399 / 1,999 / 1,799 / 1,499 / 1,299 / 1,099 / 899 (*Currency set based on the ticketing platform)
About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort
Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the 'Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World'. Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.
Galaxy Macau
