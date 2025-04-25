Hong Kong's Visionaries Invited To Lead The Conversation At ACES Awards 2025
Winners of the 2024 ACES Awards gather in celebration, representing Asia's most forward-thinking companies across leadership and sustainability.
Now in its 12th year, the ACES Awards recognises individuals and organisations that deliver performance with purpose and build legacies with integrity.
With 28 ACES Awards earned by Hong Kong-based companies, the city continues to lead in purpose-driven leadership. Among 2024's honourees :
- Town Ray Holdings Limited Asia's Most Inspiring Executives (Hok Keung Luk)
China Merchants Port Holdings Co. Ltd. Industry Champion of the Year (Xu Song) Henderson Land Development Co. Ltd. Top Green Companies in Asia (Dr. Lee Ka Kit, Johnny Yu)
'ACES isn't about popularity or PRit's about principles,' said Dr. Shanggari Balakrishnan, President of the ACES Awards and CEO of MORS Group. 'Hong Kong's best leaders don't just move fastthey move with intent, clarity, and conscience.'
The ACES Awards 2025 takes place 2728 November , shortly after COP30 in Rio de Janeiroa timely convergence for sustainability champions. The final host cityBali, Taiwan, or Malaysiawill be announced in June.
Wave 2 closes April 30 , with Wave 3 open until June 2025 . Categories include Individual Leadership, Corporate Leadership, and Corporate Sustainability.
To nominate or learn more, visit .
About ACES Awards
The Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards, organised by MORS Group, is a leading platform that recognises businesses and leaders across Asia for their impact in leadership, sustainability, and responsible growth. ACES highlights those driving meaningful change in their industries and communities.
To nominate for the 2025 ACES Awards, contact Rhasvin Sidhu at ....
ACES Awards 2025
