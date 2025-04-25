MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) data-text="Hong Kong's Visionaries Invited to Lead the Conversation at ACES Awards 2025" data-link=" Kong's Visionaries Invited to Lead the Conversation at ACES Awards 2025" class="whatsapp" Wave 2 Nominations Now Open

Winners of the 2024 ACES Awards gather in celebration, representing Asia's most forward-thinking companies across leadership and sustainability.



Town Ray Holdings Limited Asia's Most Inspiring Executives (Hok Keung Luk)



China Merchants Port Holdings Co. Ltd. Industry Champion of the Year (Xu Song) Henderson Land Development Co. Ltd. Top Green Companies in Asia (Dr. Lee Ka Kit, Johnny Yu)

HONG KONG SAR- Media OutReach Newswire - 25 April 2025 In a city built on precision, resilience and reinvention, Hong Kong's corporate leadership is entering a new erawhere governance, innovation, and sustainability are not just trends, but imperatives. The Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2025 has opened Wave 2 nominations, calling on Hong Kong-based businesses and leaders to benchmark themselves against Asia's most rigorous awards platform.Now in its 12th year, the ACES Awards recognises individuals and organisations that deliver performance with purpose and build legacies with integrity.Withby Hong Kong-based companies, the city continues to lead in purpose-driven leadership. Among'ACES isn't about popularity or PRit's about principles,' said Dr. Shanggari Balakrishnan, President of the ACES Awards and CEO of MORS Group. 'Hong Kong's best leaders don't just move fastthey move with intent, clarity, and conscience.'Thetakes place, shortly after COP30 in Rio de Janeiroa timely convergence for sustainability champions. The final host cityBali, Taiwan, or Malaysiawill be announced in June., with. Categories include Individual Leadership, Corporate Leadership, and Corporate Sustainability.To nominate or learn more, visitHashtag: #ACESAwards2025 #ACESAwards

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About ACES Awards

The Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards, organised by MORS Group, is a leading platform that recognises businesses and leaders across Asia for their impact in leadership, sustainability, and responsible growth. ACES highlights those driving meaningful change in their industries and communities.

To nominate for the 2025 ACES Awards, contact Rhasvin Sidhu at ....



ACES Awards 2025