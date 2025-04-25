Super March Success: Mdri's Insights Into Hong Kong's Mega Event Momentum
- A significant 55% of respondents were aware of the Super March campaign, with social media serving as the primary source of information 72% of respondents believe the 'Super March' campaign will invigorate the city's economy The successful execution of these events demonstrates Hong Kong's capacity to host mega events that attract international audiences and foster economic development
The survey, conducted immediately after the events, polled 1,000 respondents from Hong Kong's general population. It aimed to measure awareness, participation, and feedback on the four flagship events of Super March. The results highlight Hong Kong's rich cultural identity and its potential for economic revitalization.
- Public Awareness and Engagement of the Super March Campaign
- Rugby Sevens: The Crown Jewel of Hong Kong
- Art Basel Hong Kong: An Artistic Feast
- Art Central: Carving a Niche
- ComplexCon: Engaging the Next Generation
The Bigger Picture: Economic Sentiments and Future Outlook
The survey reveals promising optimism about Hong Kong's economic future. Notably, 72% of respondents believe the 'Super March' campaign will invigorate the city's economy, with 91% identifying Rugby Sevens as the event with the highest economic impact (figures 8a & 8b). The successful execution of these events demonstrates Hong Kong's capacity to host mega events that attract international audiences and foster economic development. Major sponsors, including Cathay, HSBC, UBS, and UOB, received positive ratings, underscoring their critical roles and the success of their sponsorship in driving brand awareness and fostering positive sentiment towards their brands.
Super March has proven to be more than just a festive celebration; it serves as a model for revitalization, showcasing Hong Kong's role on the global stage. The momentum generated during the month lays a strong foundation for the city's continued post-pandemic recovery, emphasizing its unique blend of sports, arts, and culture.
Simon Tye, CEO of MDRi , said, 'The success of Super March not only reflects the vibrancy of Hong Kong's cultural identity but also reinforces its standing as a premier destination for global events, driving both cultural exchange and economic growth.' He added, 'The commitment of the Hong Kong Tourism Board and its sponsors to promoting our city is clearly reflected in the success of Super March.'
Hong Kong is poised for resurgence as a center of excellence in arts, culture, sports, and entertainment. With sustained investment in infrastructure and targeted promotional strategies that embrace innovation and exciting offerings, the city is well-positioned to bring joy to its residents while attracting global audiences and fostering economic growth.
About MDRi
Based in Hong Kong, and with operations in London and Singapore, MDRi is a leading provider of business insights, empowering organizations with data-driven advice to make informed decisions and drive growth.
Through advanced analytics, industry expertise, and innovative methodologies, MDRi uncovers strategic opportunities, mitigates risks, and helps businesses stay ahead in a rapidly evolving marketplace. With a commitment to excellence and client-centricity, MDRi is revolutionizing the way organizations harness insights for success.
MDRi
