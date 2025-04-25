Pull&Bear Unveils The Spring Trends Edit
The Color of Spring 2025: Butter Yellow
One of the most talked about fashion trends this spring has been a soft, pastel shade of yellow-butter yellow, to be exact. Butter yellow has been spotted on the red carpet and on stage by celebrities, like Timothy Chalamet at the Oscars and it-girl Sabrina Carpenter on her“Short n Sweet” tour.
This light, creamy hue has become a symbol of warmth, optimism, and elegance. Recreate a full head-to-toe butter yellow look from Pull&Bear comprising of flowy, airy fabrics and spring-centric accessories.
-
Strappy lace trim top-here
Panelled midi skirt with ruffles-here
Heeled sandals with studs-here
Shoulder bag with buckle -here
New Crochet: An Everlasting Symbol of Spring
Crochet tends to be one of the most obvious signs of summer approaching. This trend is seen across all pillars of any spring outfit, matching co-ord sets, tops, and bags, crochet is one of the most versatile spring trends out there. We also see a hint of crochet on Clairo during her set at this year's Coachella.
Pull&Bear takes on the trend with vibrant coords, timeless crochet classics, as well as all kinds of accessories, from beach bags to sandals to hair clips
-
Lace halter top and trousers coord-here
Crochet Shoulder bag with fringing-here
Sequinned crochet shopper bag-here
Jute flat sandals-here
Polka Dots: Timelessly Experimental
Polka dots is a trend that has quickly become a staple in many fashion aficionados' wardrobes. While this trend does come and go, it is back in full force for this spring season.
Also, polka dots have become all the range in pop-culture, with Olivia Rodrigo rocking polka dots on numerous occasions, causing fans to speculate whether this may be the new theme of her third studio album.
Pull&Bear has put together a fashion lookbook to inspire polka dot lovers to explore new, fresh ways to re-wear the classic trend.
Tip: rock a bold, red lip to complete any polka dot look!
-
Strappy polka dot midi dress-here
Polka dot scrunchie-here
Asymmetric polka dot top-here
Paneled polka dot skirt-here
The trending pieces for spring are now available across Pull&Bear stores across major malls in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as well as other GCC markets, Jordan, Egypt, and Lebanon as well as online on the website.
