Pull&Bear Unveils The Spring Trends Edit

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network): Pull&Bear welcomes the spring season with a fresh, unique take on some of the most prominent spring fashion trends.

The Color of Spring 2025: Butter Yellow

One of the most talked about fashion trends this spring has been a soft, pastel shade of yellow-butter yellow, to be exact. Butter yellow has been spotted on the red carpet and on stage by celebrities, like Timothy Chalamet at the Oscars and it-girl Sabrina Carpenter on her“Short n Sweet” tour.

This light, creamy hue has become a symbol of warmth, optimism, and elegance. Recreate a full head-to-toe butter yellow look from Pull&Bear comprising of flowy, airy fabrics and spring-centric accessories.



Strappy lace trim top

Panelled midi skirt with ruffles

Heeled sandals with studs
Shoulder bag with buckle

New Crochet: An Everlasting Symbol of Spring

Crochet tends to be one of the most obvious signs of summer approaching. This trend is seen across all pillars of any spring outfit, matching co-ord sets, tops, and bags, crochet is one of the most versatile spring trends out there. We also see a hint of crochet on Clairo during her set at this year's Coachella.

Pull&Bear takes on the trend with vibrant coords, timeless crochet classics, as well as all kinds of accessories, from beach bags to sandals to hair clips



Lace halter top and trousers coord

Crochet Shoulder bag with fringing

Sequinned crochet shopper bag
Jute flat sandals

Polka Dots: Timelessly Experimental

Polka dots is a trend that has quickly become a staple in many fashion aficionados' wardrobes. While this trend does come and go, it is back in full force for this spring season.

Also, polka dots have become all the range in pop-culture, with Olivia Rodrigo rocking polka dots on numerous occasions, causing fans to speculate whether this may be the new theme of her third studio album.

Pull&Bear has put together a fashion lookbook to inspire polka dot lovers to explore new, fresh ways to re-wear the classic trend.

Tip: rock a bold, red lip to complete any polka dot look!



Strappy polka dot midi dress

Polka dot scrunchie

Asymmetric polka dot top
Paneled polka dot skirt

The trending pieces for spring are now available across Pull&Bear stores across major malls in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as well as other GCC markets, Jordan, Egypt, and Lebanon as well as online on the website.