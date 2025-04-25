ACG METALS LIMITED - 2024 Financial Results
|
Operating KPI
|
2024 Result
|
YoY Change
|
Safety
|
634 LTI-free days
|
n/a
|
Ore Processed
|
801,600 tonnes
|
18 %
|
Average Gold Grade
|
2.53 g/t
|
11 %
|
Average Silver Grade
|
71.8 g/t
|
24 %
|
Gold Equivalent Production
|
55,374 oz
|
49 %
|
Gold Sales
|
49,165 oz
|
49 %
|
Silver Sales
|
670,130 oz
|
85 %
|
Gold Equivalent Sales
|
57,072 oz
|
52 %
|
Realised Gold Price
|
$2,387/oz
|
22 %
|
Realised Silver Price
|
$28.56/oz
|
22 %
|
C1 Cash Costs
|
$606/oz
|
-4 %
|
All-in Sustaining Costs (AISC)
|
$1,139/oz
|
-2 %
ACG Financial Summary
|
Financial KPI
|
Consolidated
2024 *
|
Gediktepe 2024
Full Year
|
Revenue
|
$57.7 million
|
$136.6 million
|
Operating profit
|
$4.8 million
|
$69.7 million
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$21.3 million
|
$89.0 million
|
Year-End Cash Balance
|
$9.7 million
|
$3.8 million
|
Net Assets
|
$58.3 million
|
$81.9 million
|
Note*: The financial results presented reflect only 4 months of operations at the Gediktepe Mine from 3 September 2024, the date of acquisition.
Q4 production, executed according to the mine plan, was a key factor in financial performance and played a significant role in deleveraging within the first four months of ownership.
Capital Structure Highlights
-
As part of the acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine in Turkey, ACG raised $37.5 million of acquisition debt from Traxys Europe S.A. (" Traxys ") and Argentem Creek Partners (" ACP ") as of 31st August 2024 (" Gold Prepay "). By 31 December 2024, $12.1 million of the principal amount of the gold prepay debt facility was repaid.
Shareholder loans were decreased to $13.5 million following the conversion of $4.5 million into equity and the repayment of $3.25 million in cash.
A total of $88 million of new equity was issued, including $39.9m issued to Lidya Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi (" Lidya "), as consideration for the acquisition of the Gediktepe mine.
Post Year-End Events
-
On 13 January 2025, ACG Metals successfully settled its $200 million four-year senior secured bond issuance. Proceeds are allocated toward fully funding the Gediktepe sulphide expansion and refinancing existing acquisition-linked debt. The Gold Prepay was fully extinguished using the bond proceeds in January 2025.
GAP İnşaat mobilised on-site in Q1 2025 to commence construction of the sulphide flotation plant. Procurement and early-stage works are progressing in line with schedule, to start copper and zinc concentrates production in Q1 2026.
On 30 January 2025, Michael R. Pompeo was appointed as a Non-Executive Director, strengthening the Company's global strategic positioning.
In February 2025, at near all-time high Gold prices, the Company entered into a structured gold hedge covering 50% of planned 2025 production.
ACG completed a tender for up to 70% of all Warrants outstanding, removing a significant warrant overhang on the shares.
In April 2025 the Company appointed Berenberg and Canaccord as additional brokers to improve the liquidity in shares and increase investor awareness.
The Company continues to assess accretive copper sector acquisitions aligned with its platform strategy, prioritising producing or near producing assets.
The person responsible for the release of this information on behalf of the Company is Artem Volynets, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer.
About the Company
ACG Metals is a company with a vision to consolidate the copper industry through a series of roll-up acquisitions, with best-in-class ESG and carbon footprint characteristics.
In September 2024, ACG successfully completed the acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine which is expected to transition to primary copper and zinc production from 2026 and will target annual steady-state copper equivalent production of 20-25 kt. Gediktepe produced 55koz of AuEq in 2024.
ACG Metals continues to build its pipeline of prospective, multi-jurisdictional M&A candidates with the objective of closing additional acquisitions toward securing 200,000-300,000 tonnes of copper equivalent production annually over the next three to five years.
ACG's team has extensive M&A experience built through decades spent at blue-chip multinationals in the sector. The team brings a significant network as well as a commitment to ESG principles and strong corporate governance.
For more information about ACG, please visit:
