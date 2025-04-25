ACG METALS LIMITED - 2024 Financial Results

ACG Metals (LSE: ACG) Reports Transformational Year with Record Operational Milestones and Strategic Growth at Gediktepe Mine

LONDON, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACG Metals Limited (" ACG " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the release of its Annual Financial Statements and Report for the period ended 31 December 2024, approved by the Board of Directors on 24 April 2025.

ACG's full set of financial results can be accessed in our Annual Report published on:

Artem Volynets, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ACG, said:

"2024 marked a transformational year for ACG Metals. In a short span, we transitioned from a SPAC to a fully operational and listed mining company with a producing asset, a clear copper growth strategy, and enhanced access to global capital markets.

The acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine in Türkiye was a defining milestone-providing immediate gold and silver production, strong cash flows, and the foundation for long-term copper growth. We secured a $146 million EPC contract for the sulphide expansion project, which is now underway, and successfully raised $200 million through a Nordic bond offering-the first of its kind for a Turkish mining asset.

Operationally, Gediktepe delivered a 49% year-on-year increase in gold equivalent production, underpinned by robust grades, strong safety performance, and improving metal prices. These results, combined with a disciplined financial strategy and current positive momentum in the gold price, position ACG well for continued financial strength and sustained growth.

As we build toward first copper production, the Board remains focused on operational excellence, execution of the sulphide project on time and on budget, and evaluation of M&A opportunities to deliver exceptional value to our shareholders."

FY2024 Highlights

Strategic Milestones



First milestone achieved with 100% acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine, a copper-gold mine in Türkiye (" Gediktepe ") in September 2024

Transitioned from a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (" SPAC "), re-admitted to the London Stock Exchange's (LSE: ACG) main board as a fully operational mining company

Signed $146 million EPC contract with GAP İnşaat for the sulphide expansion at Gediktepe Raised $200 million via Nordic senior secured bond (14.75% coupon), fully funding sulphide expansion at Gediktepe

Full-Year 2024 Gediktepe Mine Operating Performance