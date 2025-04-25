Attari-Wagah Border Sees Stream Of Pakistani Tourists Leaving

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Following the horrific terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam area, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives, the Indian government has quickly implemented measures to restrict cross-border activities with Pakistan. As a result, on Friday, many Pakistani tourists were seen leaving through the Attari-Wagah border.

Among the strongest measures taken by the Indian government are the sealing of the Attari-Wagah border and the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

The diplomatic fallout has also been significant, with India downgrading ties, expelling Pakistani diplomats and Defence officials, and cancelling all visas granted to Pakistani nationals.

At the Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Attari, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel are conducting rigorous checks of the passports of Pakistani nationals travelling by vehicles. Only after thorough verification are vehicles being allowed to proceed past security barricades.

After the sudden developments, at the Attari-Wagah Border, the stream of Pakistani tourists was observed seeking urgent clarity and assistance.

“My parents are here, and I am sad that I have to leave so early,” said a Pakistani tourist at the Attari border.

Another visitor, reflecting the sentiments of many caught in the diplomatic crossfire, shared,“An order was given the previous night that you should leave India...whoever did it, whoever was responsible, we are either Hindus, Muslims, we are all brothers.”

A woman seeking to return to Pakistan with her child explained her complicated situation:“I had come to meet my parents, and now I want to return to Pakistan. I have a child with me who is Pakistani. His passport is Pakistani and my passport is Indian. I got married in Pakistan. I want to appeal to the government that I want to return to Pakistan on my passport.”

Meanwhile, an Indian resident expressed concern for his spouse:“My wife had gone to Pakistan for a visit. Now the situation has become such that I had to come to bring her back. The Indian government announced the closure of the routes.”

While bilateral trade between India and Pakistan has been suspended since August 2019 following Pakistan's decision to halt trade in protest against the abrogation of Article 370, India had continued trade with Afghanistan through the Attari-Wagah corridor. Now, even that route is under scrutiny, raising concerns among exporters and traders.